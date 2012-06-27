June 27 Raw sugar futures soared to close up more than 4 percent on Wednesday, on concern about near-term supplies in top grower Brazil and on talk of Chinese buying. U.S. cocoa futures also rallied, ending the day up 3.9 percent on positive technical indicators, while arabica coffee turned lower on profit-taking. 2:02 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 21.42 0.89 4.3% 20.42 21.65 16,431 Sugar OCT 20.95 0.72 3.6% 20.10 21.05 72,353 Cocoa JUL 2226 77 3.6% 2,147 2,164 5 Cocoa SEP 2232 83 3.9% 2,141 2,254 16,251 Coffee JUL 164.5 -0.9 -0.5% 163.40 168.10 129 Coffee SEP 164.85 -0.9 -0.5% 162.75 168.55 11,397 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 142,460 130,597 94,090 ICE COCOA 21,837 26,709 21,231 ICE COFFEE 16,034 29,215 21,632 RAW SUGAR * Spot July raw sugar futures surged 0.89 cent, or 4.3 percent, to settle at 21.42 cents a lb. * October jumped 0.72 cent, or 3.6 percent, to close at 20.95 cents per lb. * Raw sugar futures rallied, with the spot July contract climbing over 5 percent during the session. * July/October raw sugar spread ends at 0.47 cent, after hitting 0.60 during the session * July/October raw sugar spread ends at 0.47 cent, after hitting 0.60 during the session * Catalyst for advance is talk of Chinese offtake and concern supplies may get crimped by adverse weather in Brazil and India, the world's top producers of the sweetener. * "It looks like there's some Chinese buying," said Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokerage Newedge USA. * "There are also some ideas that Brazil's crop may shrink," added Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. * Rains have delayed harvesting of cane in Brazil's center-south region, the world's premier sugar growing area. * Open interest in the July raw sugar contract fell 16,738 lots to 46,320 lots as of Tuesday, June 26, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. * That is equivalent to 2.353 million tonnes of raw sugar. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures eased 0.9 cent to settle at $1.6485 per lb, after hitting a session high at $1.6855, the highest since May 30. * Market rose earlier in the session, on follow-through buying after two days of firm settlements - traders. * Arabica futures turned lower on profit-taking - traders. * Roaster buying prevented deeper losses in thin volume - traders. * Strong demand for cheaper coffee blends is likely to push the premium for arabicas down in coming months, from levels already near a three-year low, as roasters seek to add more lower-cost robusta varieties - traders, analysts. COCOA * September cocoa futures settling up $83, or 3.9 percent, at $2,232 a tonne. * Market felt follow-through technical support from Monday's three-week low at $2,085, which was a higher low than the previous six-month low at $2,031 on June 4 - traders. * Additional buying pushed the market sharply higher on spillover strength from the rallying commodity complex and equity markets - traders. * "The market is really taking off on that today. That's a pretty bullish sign that's purely technical in nature." - Spencer Patton, founder and chief investment officer of Steel Vine Investment in Chicago. * Gains were extended after the September contract hit its 60-day moving average at $2,218 per tonne. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; Editing by David Gregorio)