June 29 U.S. cocoa futures jumped to close at the highest level in seven weeks in heavy dealings on Friday, while arabica coffee ended at a nearly six-week high and raw sugar finished firm, with broad-based buying lifting the commodity complex. Markets moved higher on spillover strength from the rallying commodity complex, euro and world stocks after European leaders agreed on a deal to shore up euro zone banks. 2:36 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar JUL 21.81 0.6 2.8% 21.15 21.86 6,841 Sugar OCT 21.01 0.48 2.3% 20.56 21.12 48,935 Cocoa JUL 2289 63 2.8% 2,274 2,291 4 Cocoa SEP 2291 61 2.7% 2,229 2,307 22,190 Coffee JUL 170.1 7.1 4.4% 164.00 168.60 69 Coffee SEP 170.7 7.65 4.7% 163.75 171.75 14,024 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 101,517 136,012 94,257 ICE COCOA 41,422 26,829 21,228 ICE COFFEE 19,174 29,415 21,669 RAW SUGAR * Spot July raw sugar futures jumped 0.60 cent, or 2.8 percent, to close and expire at 21.81 cents a lb, an inside day following Thursday's volatile session. * The spot contract finished the second quarter down 11.7, the month up 12 percent and the week up 7.8 percent. * Sugar deliveries in the July contract have reached more than 21,700 lots, or around 1.11 million tonnes, which will be the highest since July 2009, trade sources said. * October fell 0.48 cent, or 2.3 percent, to settle at 21.01 cents per lb, after hitting a seven-week high at 21.39 cents. * July/October raw sugar spread ends at 0.80 cent, after hitting 0.95 during the session, versus 0.68 cent on Thursday. * Open interest in the July raw sugar contract fell 8,328 lots to 25,793, equivalent to 1.31 million tonnes, as of June 28 - exchange data. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures surged 7.65 cents, or 4.7 percent, to close at $1.7070 per lb, the highest settlement since May 22. * The second position closed the quarter down 7.7 percent, marking its fifth straight weak quarterly performance. * On the month, it closed up 4.8 percent, and on the week it finished up 9.5 percent. * "There have been a fair amount of system shorts here in coffee as well, and it looks like you're getting some stop loss buying here in that regard, and probably some fresh buying here as well on the back of the macro," - Drew Geraghty, commodity broker with ICAP North America in New Jersey. * Total volume, however, was relatively light considering the strength of the move, with an estimated 19,174 lots trading, down 35 percent from the 30-day average - preliminary Thomson Reuters data. * Total arabica futures open interest fell to 137,117 lots on Thursday, the lowest in 3-1/2 months, having fallen more than 15 percent over the past two weeks - ICE data. COCOA * September cocoa futures closed up $61, or 2.7 percent, at $2,291 a tonne, the highest settlement since May 11. * For the quarter, the second position rose 2 percent, its second straight quarterly gain. * The second-month contract closed the month up 9.7 percent, and finished the week up 9 percent. * Market rallied in heavy volume, reaching 41,422 lots, the highest since June 12 - preliminary Thomson Reuters, ICE data. * Cocoa futures lifted by the sharply higher sterling against the U.S. dollar, positive economic situation that attracted broad-based buying to the commodity complex and higher-than expected selling by top grower Ivory Coast - traders. * Ivory Coast forward-sold 830,000 tonnes of its 2012/2013 crop via its new auction system by June 25, a finance ministry source told Reuters, adding that it expected to forward-sell a further 80,000 tonnes in all. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)