July 6 Sugar prices were bolstered by continued concerns about the effect on yields and output from Brazil, the world's largest producer, where rains were hampering harvesting. Disappointing U.S. job data for June and a strong dollar sent cocoa and coffee lower after they hit multi-month highs a day earlier. 2:23 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.25 0.33 1.5% 21.69 22.38 50,982 Sugar MAR 22.62 0.29 1.3% 22.18 22.67 24,827 Cocoa JUL 2245 -73 -3.2% 000 000 7 Cocoa SEP 2252 -76 -3.3% 2,233 2,325 12,919 Coffee JUL 175.9 -3.35 -1.9% 177.15 179.75 30 Coffee SEP 176.45 -3.9 -2.2% 175.80 181.25 10,821 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 97,581 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 19,657 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 15,562 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 1.5 percent to settle at 22.25 cents a lb. * Prices were pressured early in New York after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, but recovered as market focus returned to Brazil, where more rain is forecast at the weekend, which could hinder harvesting and loading at ports. * Thai raw sugar premiums stayed near one-year highs and premiums for J-spec raws inched up this week as buyers turned to Thailand after rains disrupted cane crushing in top producer Brazil. * Traders noted that the October-March spread remains at a contango of 0.42 cents, indicating that supplies remain healthy even amid the fears about availability out of Brazil. ARABICA COFFEE * ICE September arabica coffee futures prices settled down 2.2 percent at $1.7645 a lb as investors locked in profits after the run-up in prices since the start of July. * Prices hit three-month highs on Thursday supported by delayed supplies from top grower Brazil. That took coffee's gains since June 18 to almost 19 percent. * Unseasonably wet weather has hampered Brazil's coffee harvest and could cut its production prospects for higher quality beans. * The adverse weather has affected the physical market, with differentials on Brazilian fine cup coffees having firmed in the past two weeks on expectations that the quality of the crop being harvested will be damaged. * World 2011/12 coffee output is expected to fall 2.3 percent to 131.3 million 60-kg bags from the previous year, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said on Friday. That forecast is slightly below the ICO's previous estimate of 131.9 million bags. * Coffee stocks held at ports in Europe rose to 9.72 million, 60-kg bags as at 31 May, from 9.37 million bags a month earlier, data from the European Coffee Federation showed. COCOA * ICE September cocoa settled 3.3 percent lower at $2,252 per tonne after hitting a three-month high of $2,375 a day earlier. It was the largest one-day fall since the end of April. * Selling accelerated midmorning in New York as stops were triggered around $2,262 per tonne, traders said. * Further wereprevented as prices approached the 14-day moving average at $2,219 per tonne. * Concerns about slowing demand for chocolate products as the euro zone's debt crisis continues hampered trade in Europe's cash cocoa market this week. * European quarterly grinding figures, due on July 12, are expected to be down on the year, in part due to the negative economic outlook in the region, analysts have cautioned. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Josephine Mason)