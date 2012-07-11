July 11 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE settled
at the highest level in three months on Wednesday, as investors
bought the market, while arabica coffee pared its gains after
jumping to a three-month high.
U.S. cocoa futures changed direction to close lower.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 22.88 0.39 1.7% 22.40 22.98 47,780
Sugar MAR 23.29 0.26 1.1% 22.94 23.38 25,937
Cocoa JUL 2286 -14 -0.6% 2,305 2,306 18
Cocoa SEP 2292 -15 -0.7% 2,270 2,348 11,381
Coffee JUL 182.7 -1.05 -0.6% 183.60 190.35 34
Coffee SEP 184.7 0.2 0.1% 182.65 192.20 17,975
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 99,460 141,729 95,018
ICE COCOA 17,966 27,050 21,511
ICE COFFEE 26,611 28,421 21,869
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 0.39 cent,
or 1.7 percent, to settle at 22.88 cents a lb, the highest
settlement for the spot contract since April 17.
* Market boosted by spec buying - brokers.
* Sugar's advance stoked by fears rain would disrupt loading
of the sweetener in top grower/exporter Brazil.
* Mike McDougall, vice-president at brokerage Newedge USA,
said the rains may "slow down" loading of sugar vessels in ports
such as Santos or Paranagua.
* Technically, dealers feel move over 22.50 cents should
give market further boost.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures finished up 0.20 cent at
$1.8470 per lb.
* Session high reached $1.9220, the highest for the
benchmark contract since April 4.
* Market rallied on a forecast by a Brazilian meteorologist
for a low temperature of 1 C (34 F) on the weekend, raising
concerns for a possible frost on some coffee farms - traders.
* The concern caused heavy short-covering by speculators,
who hold a large net short position, as well as new long buying
- traders.
* The market pared its gains as the short-covering eased -
traders.
* Arabica's premium to Liffe robusta soared to an intraday
peak at 99 cents per lb, up sharply from Tuesday's roughly 93
cents.
COCOA
* Benchmark September dropped $15, or 0.7 percent, to
finish at $2,292 per tonne.
* The September contract moved higher in early dealings but
turned lower just below the 200-day moving average at $2,362.
* The move higher early in the session was on spillover
support from the firm commodity complex and higher sterling
against the U.S. dollar.
* The market dropped on physical selling from West Africa -
traders.
* Sell-stops were triggered below $2,307, the previous
settlement - traders.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor; editing by M.D.
Golan)