July 13 Arabica coffee futures closed up more
than 2 percent on Friday, and raw sugar and U.S. cocoa likewise
moved higher, on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 22.73 0.27 1.2% 22.36 22.82 31,853
Sugar MAR 23.2 0.27 1.2% 22.83 23.25 14,687
Cocoa JUL 2210 26 1.2% 000 000 15
Cocoa SEP 2216 27 1.2% 2,176 2,242 12,347
Coffee JUL 184.45 3.3 1.8% 184.15 184.25 10
Coffee SEP 186.1 4.05 2.2% 182.20 187.75 13,408
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 61,128 142,917 95,055
ICE COCOA 20,862 26,796 21,539
ICE COFFEE 22,564 28,530 21,966
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures climbed 0.27
cent, or 1.2 percent, to finish at 22.73 cents a lb.
* For the week, the spot basis market contract climbed 2.2
percent.
* Weaker dollar also gives market a boost.
* "I tend to think this is off the (weaker) dollar," said
The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville.
* Rains in Brazil may hinder output at Brazil's main camping
suit.
* Monsoon situation in India being closely monitored.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures rose 4.05 cents, or 2.2
percent, to end at $1.8610 per lb.
* The benchmark contract closed the week up 5.5 percent.
* Arabica futures gave back the previous session's losses on
short-covering and buying by momentum traders - dealers.
* ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by a heavy 14,567
bags to 1,685,716 bags by July 12, the highest since January
2011 - ICE data.
* Brazilian meteorologist Somar's Friday report said the
cold front was moving through the coffee-growing region Minas
Gerais, causing more haziness from the rains in the central and
southern parts of the state. Temperatures were forecast to range
from 1-4C (34-39F) in the high regions in the south of Minas
Gerais.
COCOA
* Benchmark September cocoa futures gained $27, or
1.2 percent, to settle at $2,216 per tonne.
* For the week, the contract closed the week up 1.6 percent.
* The market attempted to re-test the previous session's low
but failed, and turned up in a corrective bounce following
Thursday's steep fall - traders.
* The rallying sterling against the U.S. dollar was
also supportive to the market - traders.
* Total volume reached 42,240 lots on July 12, the highest
since June 12, when open interest climbed by 160 lots to 184,104
lots, the highest since June 6 - ICE data.
* Asian buyers helped keep cocoa butter prices steady at
levels close to London futures, but powder prices could slip in
the next few weeks because of ample supply and weakening demand,
especially from Europe - dealers.
* North American second-quarter grind data will be released
July 19 - ICE.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)