July 13 Arabica coffee futures closed up more than 2 percent on Friday, and raw sugar and U.S. cocoa likewise moved higher, on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.73 0.27 1.2% 22.36 22.82 31,853 Sugar MAR 23.2 0.27 1.2% 22.83 23.25 14,687 Cocoa JUL 2210 26 1.2% 000 000 15 Cocoa SEP 2216 27 1.2% 2,176 2,242 12,347 Coffee JUL 184.45 3.3 1.8% 184.15 184.25 10 Coffee SEP 186.1 4.05 2.2% 182.20 187.75 13,408 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 61,128 142,917 95,055 ICE COCOA 20,862 26,796 21,539 ICE COFFEE 22,564 28,530 21,966 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures climbed 0.27 cent, or 1.2 percent, to finish at 22.73 cents a lb. * For the week, the spot basis market contract climbed 2.2 percent. * Weaker dollar also gives market a boost. * "I tend to think this is off the (weaker) dollar," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. * Rains in Brazil may hinder output at Brazil's main camping suit. * Monsoon situation in India being closely monitored. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures rose 4.05 cents, or 2.2 percent, to end at $1.8610 per lb. * The benchmark contract closed the week up 5.5 percent. * Arabica futures gave back the previous session's losses on short-covering and buying by momentum traders - dealers. * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by a heavy 14,567 bags to 1,685,716 bags by July 12, the highest since January 2011 - ICE data. * Brazilian meteorologist Somar's Friday report said the cold front was moving through the coffee-growing region Minas Gerais, causing more haziness from the rains in the central and southern parts of the state. Temperatures were forecast to range from 1-4C (34-39F) in the high regions in the south of Minas Gerais. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures gained $27, or 1.2 percent, to settle at $2,216 per tonne. * For the week, the contract closed the week up 1.6 percent. * The market attempted to re-test the previous session's low but failed, and turned up in a corrective bounce following Thursday's steep fall - traders. * The rallying sterling against the U.S. dollar was also supportive to the market - traders. * Total volume reached 42,240 lots on July 12, the highest since June 12, when open interest climbed by 160 lots to 184,104 lots, the highest since June 6 - ICE data. * Asian buyers helped keep cocoa butter prices steady at levels close to London futures, but powder prices could slip in the next few weeks because of ample supply and weakening demand, especially from Europe - dealers. * North American second-quarter grind data will be released July 19 - ICE. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)