July 17 Raw sugar futures closed up a shade Tuesday after a surge of late buying after the market fell early in the face of a rising U.S. dollar. Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures settled lower on currency pressure. The greenback made gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank stood ready to take further steps to stimulate the economy, but stopped short of signaling any near-term action. 2:01 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.79 0.02 0.1% 22.46 22.85 35,176 Sugar MAR 23.18 -0.04 -0.2% 22.85 23.23 16,911 Cocoa SEP 2195 -2 -0.1% 2,159 2,220 9,739 Cocoa DEC 2212 -4 -0.2% 2,178 2,234 2,257 Coffee JUL 180.75 -1.8 -1.0% 180.70 182.15 5 Coffee SEP 181.85 -2.1 -1.1% 179.00 184.35 10,296 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 62,323 142,515 95,271 ICE COCOA 15,028 26,886 21,704 ICE COFFEE 15,112 27,554 22,016 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures changed direction and inched up 0.02 cent to close at 22.79 cents a lb. * Raws edged up late on speculative buying after the dollar came off its highs - brokers. * Market slightly weaker for most of the session on speculative sales - brokers. * Mike McDougall, vice-president of brokerage Newedge USA, said key October pinned between 22.30 and 22.90 cents. * Trading direction to be dictated by impact of El Nino on top producers Brazil and India. * El Nino could lead to more rain in Brazil, disrupting harvest of center-south cane crop. * El Nino could also reduce monsoon rains in India, where a poor cane harvest may lead to imports. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures dropped 2.10 cents, or 1.1 percent, to close at $1.8185 per lb. * Arabica coffee futures dropped on pressure from the firm U.S. dollar - traders. * September found support at the 100-day moving average at $1.7925. * U.S. warehouse coffee stocks rose by 216,532 bags to 4,787,310 bags by the end of June - Green Coffee Assocation. * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 5,266 bags to 1,690,982 bags on July 13, the highest since December 2010. There were a heavy 69,771 bags pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures inched down $2 to settle at $2,195 per tonne. * September fell to a three-week low at its session low $2,159 per tonne, before paring losses. * Market was weighed down by the weak sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders. * Total open interest rose by 933 contracts to 186,126 contracts on July 16, the highest since June 6. Open interest has climbed for 11 out of the past 12 sessions - ICE data. * North American second-quarter grind data will be released after the market closes Thursday - ICE. * The grind data is expected down roughly 5 percent from a year ago - traders. * Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's growing regions slipped last week, weakened by slow business due to buyers going on holidays and by declining port prices linked to poor bean quality - farmers, buyers. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor)