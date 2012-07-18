July 18 Raw sugar futures closed up a shade on Wednesday, as speculators bought the sweetener late in the session after spending much of the session in negative territory. Arabica coffee futures settled up a shade in quiet dealings, turning higher as the U.S. dollar pared its session highs. U.S. cocoa finished quietly higher. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.95 0.16 0.7% 22.20 22.98 58,262 Sugar MAR 23.33 0.15 0.7% 22.71 23.36 29,666 Cocoa SEP 2204 9 0.4% 2,169 2,217 6,483 Cocoa DEC 2221 9 0.4% 2,185 2,232 2,884 Coffee JUL 181.4 0.65 0.4% 179.90 182.00 20 Coffee SEP 182.15 0.3 0.2% 177.40 183.45 12,245 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 110,111 140,820 95,325 ICE COCOA 12,046 26,594 21,734 ICE COFFEE 18,560 27,119 22,019 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 0.16 cent, or 0.7 percent, to finish at 22.95 cents a lb. * Market touches higher on speculative buying to offset early losses - brokers. * Sugar got a mild boost from news that Copersucar, biggest sugar and ethanol trader in top producer Brazil, reported further rain delays in processing of center-south cane crop. * October contract still pinned in trading band from 22 to 23 cents -- Alex Oliveira, Newedge USA analyst. * "The market's stuck," Oliveira said. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures crept up 0.30 cent, or 0.2 percent, to end at $1.8215 per lb. * The benchmark contract extended its intraday losses after hitting the 100-day moving average at $1.7899. * The market turned higher as the U.S. dollar gave back much of its earlier gains. * ICE certified arabica stocks climbed every day so far this month, a source of earlier market pressure - traders. * Certified arabica stocks climbed by 10,765 bags to 1,714,046 bags by July 17, the highest since November 2010. There were a heavy 56,009 bags pending grading - ICE data. * "We're going to develop a sideways trading channel. This is the pattern that usually happens after major bear markets." - Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures inched up $9 to finish at $2,204 per tonne. * September moved in an inside day as the market lacked strong direction. * Market moved lower on pressure from the weak sterling against the U.S. dollar, but turned higher as the pound pared its losses and as London cocoa futures briefly turned higher - traders. * Total open interest climbed by 1,195 lots contracts to 187,321 contracts on July 17, when the futures market fell to a three-week low. * Open interest on July 17 reached the highest level since June 6. Open interest has climbed for 12 out of the past 13 sessions - ICE data. * North American second-quarter grind data will be released around 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Thursday - ICE. * The grind data is expected down roughly 5 percent from a year ago - traders. * Indonesia's cocoa bean exports from its main growing island of Sulawesi fell 68 percent to 4,935.48 tonnes in June from 15,232.68 tonnes a year earlier - industry data. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)