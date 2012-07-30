July 30 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE Futures
U.S. closed firm above their 200-day moving average o n Monday,
as concern about India's weak monsoon spurred buying, while
arabica coffee jumped on late-day buying to close up 2.7
percent.
U.S. cocoa futures also nudged higher to close above their
200-day moving average.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 22.8 0.28 1.2% 22.45 22.97 35,155
Sugar MAR 23.06 0.16 0.7% 22.85 23.23 16,833
Cocoa SEP 2341 11 0.5% 2,320 2,356 10,459
Cocoa DEC 2353 11 0.5% 2,323 2,367 5,478
Coffee SEP 178.35 4.65 2.7% 173.15 178.90 10,609
Coffee DEC 181.15 4.5 2.6% 176.00 181.50 6,246
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 59,770 123,784 96,638
ICE COCOA 17,716 20,980 21,684
ICE COFFEE 20,090 23,422 22,093
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures rose 0.28 cent,
or 1.2 percent, to finish at 22.80 cents a lb.
* October closed above the 200-day moving average at 22.73
cents.
* Market rose on concerns about the week monsoon in the
world's second biggest sugar grower India - traders.
* Volume was thin at roughly 60,000 lots changing hands, the
lowest since mid-May - preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
* Indian ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss measures
to deal with a feared drought, including curbs on commodity
derivatives, extra subsidies to farmers and the distribution of
seeds, but they are not expected to ban farm exports.
* A strike by one of Brazil's main truckers unions has so
far not affected shipments of the country's soy, sugar, coffee
and orange juice - exporters, port and highway officials said
Friday.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures settled up 4.65 cents, or
2.7 percent, to close at $1.7835 per lb.
* The benchmark contract closed above its 100-day moving
average at $1.7690 per lb.
* Market continued to correct after falling sharply last
week - traders.
* Strong commodity complex provided some spillover support -
traders.
* ICE certified arabica stocks climbed by 4,388 bags to
67,216 bags, the highest since October 2010, with a heavy 67,216
bags pending grading - ICE data.
* Arabica stocks have risen every day in July - exchange
data.
COCOA
* Benchmark September cocoa futures closed $11
higher, or by 0.5 percent, at $2,341 a tonne.
* September closed above the 200-day moving average at
$2,331, a move considered technically bullish going forward.
* Ivory Coast sold around 910,000 tonnes, nearly 70 percent,
of its projected 2012/2013 cocoa harvest as of early last week
as part of a system of auctions introduced earlier this year
-finance ministry official.
* While some viewed this news as bearish, causing some
speculators to sell and push the market briefly lower, one
veteran cocoa dealer in New York viewed it as bullish, stating
this will take Ivorian selling out of the market in the fourth
quarter.
* "The industry has to buy every single month." - the trader
said.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)