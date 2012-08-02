Aug 2 Raw sugar futures dropped more than 2 percent to close at a four-week low on Thursday on late fund sales as investors were disappointed by the lack of an announcement from the European Central Bank on measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis. Arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa futures also posted lower settlements. 2:06 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 22.04 -0.61 -2.7% 21.95 22.56 40,581 Sugar MAR 22.48 -0.51 -2.2% 22.41 22.92 15,655 Cocoa SEP 2369 -36 -1.5% 2,357 2,404 15,450 Cocoa DEC 2383 -33 -1.4% 2,372 2,413 8,823 Coffee SEP 171.65 -3 -1.7% 171.25 175.35 13,876 Coffee DEC 174.3 -3 -1.7% 174.00 177.95 9,854 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 68,857 113,270 96,258 ICE COCOA 28,157 20,872 21,640 ICE COFFEE 27,092 22,419 22,035 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures sank 0.52 cent, or 2.3 percent, to settle at 22.04 cents a lb, their lowest settlement in four weeks. * Market pressured by dreary macro outlook - brokers. * Losses trimmed by a weak monsoon in India. * Business slowed by summer doldrums - analysts. * "Market is hog tied between 22 and 24 cents," a dealer said, referring to October raw sugar contract. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures dropped 2.95 cents, or 1.7 percent to finish at $1.7165 per lb. * The benchmark contract remained nestled between its 100-day and 60-day moving averages in sideways dealings. * The market was pressured by the tumbling commodity complex and strong U.S. dollar - traders. * Losses were limited on improved harvest weather in Brazil - traders. * ICE certified arabica coffee stocks jumped by 9 percent to a 21-month high in July, after differentials on the physical market eased and farmers primarily in Honduras and Mexico sold their current-crop beans due to weakening demand - U.S. importers. COCOA * Benchmark September cocoa futures dropped $32, or 1.3 percent, to finish at $2,369 a tonne. * Market gave back all of the gains posted on Wednesday when it closed at a 4-1/2-month high. * Key September contract closed above the 200-day moving average for the fourth straight day, helping the chart to remain strong despite the weak settlement - traders. * The contract closed weak for the first time in seven sessions. * The market followed the weak commodity complex and lower sterling against the U.S. dollar - traders. * "The cocoa market, I believe, is fundamentally turning bullish. I suspect the El Nino fears are legitimate. We'll see how the weather plays out." - Jack Scoville, analyst for brokers The Price Group in Chicago. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Rene Pastor in New York)