Aug 6 Raw sugar futures closed at a five-week
low on Monday, on follow-through weakness from the previous
session, while U.S. cocoa futures settled down a shade on
pressure from the weak sterling, largely ignoring the firm
commodity complex.
Arabica coffee closed higher with a lift from the weak U.S.
dollar.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 21.83 -0.27 -1.2% 21.67 22.10 27,542
Sugar MAR 22.29 -0.24 -1.1% 22.15 22.52 12,065
Cocoa SEP 2398 5 0.2% 2,352 2,405 11,985
Cocoa DEC 2409 2 0.1% 2,364 2,414 9,561
Coffee SEP 175.5 1.85 1.1% 173.00 177.85 9,886
Coffee DEC 178.2 1.65 0.9% 175.55 180.50 7,217
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 47,408 106,760 96,182
ICE COCOA 24,472 21,723 21,608
ICE COFFEE 18,585 21,287 21,986
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures fell 0.17 cent,
or 0.8 percent, to close at 21.83 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement in five weeks.
* Sugar futures were weak and rangebound and the market
sought direction, after improved weather in Brazil and concerns
about the slow monsoon in India were already worked into the
market - traders.
* The expectation that Brazilian sugar cane crush figures in
the second half of July have exceeded the first half of the
month due to favorable harvest weather added some pressure -
traders.
* The October contract closed below the 100-day moving
average around 21.87 cents per lb for the first time in a month.
* "I don't think the market has a really strong trend. We're
now looking for any kind of news that can push the market in any
direction." - Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokers
Newedge USA.
* Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar
futures and options by 2,532 lots to 80,848 lots in the week to
July 31 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data
Friday.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures climbed 1.70 cents, or 1
percent, to finish at $1.7550 per lb.
* Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative,
said it would halt exports of coffee until September, when the
harvest ends and it has a better sense of the supplies of
top-quality arabica beans from the current harvest.
* "I think its already priced in." - one U.S. coffee buyer.
* "People have been talking about the rain damage there for
some time now and I think a lot of people tend to view stories
like this from Brazil as more designed to try and move the
market, so they ignore them." - the U.S. buyer.
* The September contract traded above the 100-day moving
average at $1.7605 per lb for much of the session.
* Speculators lifted their net short position in arabica
futures and options by a slight 189 lots to 9,952 lots - CFTC.
COCOA
* Benchmark December cocoa futures inched down $2 to
settle at $2,409 a tonne, trading well below Friday's five-month
high, basis second-position at $2,444.
* Market fell on profit-taking, giving back the previous
session's gains - traders.
* Cocoa futures were underpinned by news from top grower
Ivory Coast, but failed to turn higher on it as the weak
sterling provided some pressure - traders.
* Poor crop weather as well as the discovery of the fungal
black pod disease was reported from Ivory Coast, which is seen
as a potential threat to early main crop production.
* Violence in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan on
Monday, when military officials said gunmen killed five soldiers
and seized weapons in a pre-dawn raid on an army camp. This
heightened fears of renewed instability in the world's top
cocoa-growing country.
* Speculators trimmed their net short position in ICE cocoa
futures and options by 6,957 lots to 775 lots, the smallest in
more than one years - CFTC.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York;Editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)