Aug 6 Raw sugar futures closed at a five-week low on Monday, on follow-through weakness from the previous session, while U.S. cocoa futures settled down a shade on pressure from the weak sterling, largely ignoring the firm commodity complex. Arabica coffee closed higher with a lift from the weak U.S. dollar. 2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 21.83 -0.27 -1.2% 21.67 22.10 27,542 Sugar MAR 22.29 -0.24 -1.1% 22.15 22.52 12,065 Cocoa SEP 2398 5 0.2% 2,352 2,405 11,985 Cocoa DEC 2409 2 0.1% 2,364 2,414 9,561 Coffee SEP 175.5 1.85 1.1% 173.00 177.85 9,886 Coffee DEC 178.2 1.65 0.9% 175.55 180.50 7,217 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 47,408 106,760 96,182 ICE COCOA 24,472 21,723 21,608 ICE COFFEE 18,585 21,287 21,986 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures fell 0.17 cent, or 0.8 percent, to close at 21.83 cents a lb, the lowest settlement in five weeks. * Sugar futures were weak and rangebound and the market sought direction, after improved weather in Brazil and concerns about the slow monsoon in India were already worked into the market - traders. * The expectation that Brazilian sugar cane crush figures in the second half of July have exceeded the first half of the month due to favorable harvest weather added some pressure - traders. * The October contract closed below the 100-day moving average around 21.87 cents per lb for the first time in a month. * "I don't think the market has a really strong trend. We're now looking for any kind of news that can push the market in any direction." - Alex Oliveira, senior sugar analyst at brokers Newedge USA. * Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar futures and options by 2,532 lots to 80,848 lots in the week to July 31 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data Friday. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures climbed 1.70 cents, or 1 percent, to finish at $1.7550 per lb. * Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-operative, said it would halt exports of coffee until September, when the harvest ends and it has a better sense of the supplies of top-quality arabica beans from the current harvest. * "I think its already priced in." - one U.S. coffee buyer. * "People have been talking about the rain damage there for some time now and I think a lot of people tend to view stories like this from Brazil as more designed to try and move the market, so they ignore them." - the U.S. buyer. * The September contract traded above the 100-day moving average at $1.7605 per lb for much of the session. * Speculators lifted their net short position in arabica futures and options by a slight 189 lots to 9,952 lots - CFTC. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures inched down $2 to settle at $2,409 a tonne, trading well below Friday's five-month high, basis second-position at $2,444. * Market fell on profit-taking, giving back the previous session's gains - traders. * Cocoa futures were underpinned by news from top grower Ivory Coast, but failed to turn higher on it as the weak sterling provided some pressure - traders. * Poor crop weather as well as the discovery of the fungal black pod disease was reported from Ivory Coast, which is seen as a potential threat to early main crop production. * Violence in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan on Monday, when military officials said gunmen killed five soldiers and seized weapons in a pre-dawn raid on an army camp. This heightened fears of renewed instability in the world's top cocoa-growing country. * Speculators trimmed their net short position in ICE cocoa futures and options by 6,957 lots to 775 lots, the smallest in more than one years - CFTC. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)