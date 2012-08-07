Aug 7 U.S. cocoa futures closed at their highest
level in 6-1/2 months on Tuesday, on short-covering and active
September/December spreading, while raw sugar finished down for
the sixth straight day and at a five-week trough.
Arabica coffee finished lower but remained in its recent
range.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 21.42 -0.42 -1.9% 21.35 22.04 47,420
Sugar MAR 21.91 -0.38 -1.7% 21.84 22.49 18,774
Cocoa SEP 2447 41 1.7% 2,402 2,451 17,039
Cocoa DEC 2450 34 1.4% 2,409 2,457 17,104
Coffee SEP 172.65 -2.15 -1.2% 172.40 176.20 16,439
Coffee DEC 175.3 -2.2 -1.2% 175.05 178.75 13,539
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 81,128 104,647 96,101
ICE COCOA 39,103 22,138 21,588
ICE COFFEE 34,179 20,971 21,951
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures tumbled 0.41
cent, or 1.9 percent, to finish at 21.42 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement since July 2.
* The October contract closed lower for a sixth straight
session, having settled below its 100-day moving average on
Monday.
* Pressure came from improved crop weather in top growers
Brazil and India, and as importers in China resold sugar due to
expectations of large supplies there - traders.
* Volume was light for the eighth straight session, at
roughly 81,128 lots, down 23 percent from the 30-day average -
preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
* Brazil's center-south sugarcane mills should not have to
leave any of the 2012/2013 crop in the fields for processing
next season, the head of the country's largest sugar exporter,
Cosan, said on Monday.
* India is considering imposing a tax on sugar exports and
dropping a 10 percent import duty to help curb overseas sales
and keep a lid on domestic prices as a drought threatens farm
output - government sources.
ARABICA COFFEE
* September arabica futures dropped 2.85 cents, or
1.6 percent, to close at $1.7265 per lb.
* The market fell in rangebound dealings as traders expected
this sideways trend to continue near-term amid the summer
doldrums.
* The September contract's failure to close above the
100-day moving average on Monday also added pressure - traders.
* Improved harvest weather in top grower Brazil weighed
mildly - traders.
* Volume was heavy on September/December spreading ahead of
the spot contract's first notice day on Aug. 23 - traders.
* ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 10,295 lots to
1,793,812 lots on Aug. 6, the highest since October 2010, with a
heavy 76,289 lots pending grading - ICE data.
COCOA
* Benchmark December cocoa futures jumped $41, or 1.7
percent, to finish at $2,450 a tonne, the highest settlement for
the second position since Jan. 26.
* The December contract hit a session high at $2,457.
* Market supported by strong sterling against the
U.S. dollar - traders.
* Volume was heavy on active September/December spreading
ahead of first notice day for September on Aug. 20 - traders.
* The September/December spread settled at a $3 discount,
having narrowed sharply from the close of $11 on Monday.
* Short-covering buoyed prices while chart-based indicators
also encouraged technical dealers as the market extended its
gains above the 200-day moving average and climbed 13 percent in
the past three weeks - traders.
* Fighters loyal to Ivory Coast's former president Laurent
Gbagbo were behind a series of attacks that killed 10 soldiers
in the commercial capital Abidjan since Sunday - interior
minister.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Dale
Hudson)