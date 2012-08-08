Aug 8 U.S. cocoa futures continued their upward trek and closed at a 6-1/2-month high on Wednesday, on potential weather concerns in the top growing region West Africa while chart-based buy signals also helped lift the market. Raw sugar futures moved in the other direction and closed at the lowest level in six weeks, as crop weather improved in Brazil and India, helping the market to drop for the seventh straight day. Arabica coffee drifted lower. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 21.09 -0.27 -1.3% 21.05 21.56 40,810 Sugar MAR 21.6 -0.27 -1.2% 21.56 22.04 21,232 Cocoa SEP 2463 6 0.3% 2,434 2,479 11,071 Cocoa DEC 2469 9 0.4% 2,439 2,481 13,979 Coffee SEP 170.5 -1.7 -1.0% 169.90 173.10 15,360 Coffee DEC 173.2 -1.55 -0.9% 172.60 175.75 12,835 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 84,493 101,857 95,915 ICE COCOA 30,277 22,340 21,579 ICE COFFEE 32,085 21,130 21,930 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures fell 0.33 cent, or 1.5 percent, to close at 21.09 cents a lb, the lowest settlement since June 26. * The October contract closed lower for a seventh straight session, having settled below its 100-day moving average on Monday. * The key contract fell to a session low at 21.05 cents per lb, just one tick above the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level. * Market seen pressured by chart-based selling as well as improved crop weather in the top two producers Brazil and India - traders. * Also weighing on the market was an upbeat assessment of next year's production by India's sugar industry, despite a drought, as it tried to avoid export curbs, which government sources said New Delhi is contemplating as part of steps to bolster domestic supplies. ARABICA COFFEE * September arabica futures dropped 2.15 cents, or 1.2 percent, to finish at $1.7050 per lb. * The market dropped on pressure from the strong U.S. dollar - traders. * September/December spreading helped lift volume ahead of the spot contract's first notice day on Aug. 23 - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by 9,939 lots to 1,803,751 lots on Aug. 7, the highest since October 2010, with a heavy 68,640 lots pending grading - ICE data. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures finished up $19, or 0.8 percent, at $2,469 a tonne, their highest settlement for the second position since late-January. * The December contract hit a session high at $2,481. * Market continued to feel support from the strong sterling against the U.S. dollar as well as chart-based buy signals, having climbed 11 percent in the past 2-1/2 weeks and climbed well above the 200-day moving average - traders. * The December contract rose to technically overbought levels on the 14-day relative strength index. * Active September/December spreading continued to boost volume ahead of first notice day for September on Aug. 20 - traders. * The September/December spread settled at a $6 discount, widening from Tuesday's $3 discount. * The potential for El Nino weather conditions in West Africa helped support the market - traders. * Dealers kept a close eye on renewed violence in top grower Ivory Coast where gunmen were said to have attacked a military checkpoint in the main city Abidjan on Wednesday, adding to a wave of deadly raids there. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)