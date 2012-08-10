Aug 10 Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures
closed at six-week lows on Friday, after falling through
technical Fibonacci retracement levels, while U.S. cocoa gave a
weak performance as profit-taking hit the market a day after it
closed at a nine-month high.
1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 20.74 0.08 0.4% 20.65 21.19 43,821
Sugar MAR 21.23 0.09 0.4% 21.15 21.57 19,782
Cocoa SEP 2446 -25 -1.0% 2,431 2,475 9,206
Cocoa DEC 2458 -25 -1.0% 2,442 2,488 13,928
Coffee SEP 166.25 -0.05 0.0% 164.20 167.45 14,764
Coffee DEC 169.35 -0.1 -0.1% 167.15 170.60 11,804
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 86,459 99,886 95,909
ICE COCOA 27,158 23,678 21,562
ICE COFFEE 30,547 22,168 21,963
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures settled 0.06
cent lower, or by 0.3 percent, at 20.74 cents a lb, the lowest
settlement since June 28.
* October finished the week down 5.7 percent.
* The October contract closed lower for a ninth straight
session, having recently fallen below both its 100-day and
200-day moving averages, as well as closing below the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement level.
* Additional chart-based pressure came after October closed
below the 50 percent Fibonacci level on Wednesday, and the
contract then extended its losses below the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci level - traders.
* The market followed corn and crude oil futures lower -
traders.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its forecast for
domestic sugar supplies in the 2012/13 marketing year due to a
lower revision of ending stocks in 2011/12.
* The market ignored the U.S. data as it was focused on
harvest and transportation progress in top grower Brazil, which
recently improved, as well as crop growing weather in No. 2
producer India, where much-needed rain was forecast - traders.
ARABICA COFFEE
* December arabica futures inched down 0.20 cent to
settle at $1.6935 per lb, the lowest finish since June 28.
* The contract traded in a range from $1.6715-$1.7060.
* For the week, December finished down 4.1 percent.
* The market was weak for most of the session, following the
commodity complex lower and extending losses after falling below
the 61.8 percent Fibonacci level - traders.
* The market turned briefly higher in a wave of late-day
buying, when more than 2,200 lots traded during two minutes of
the settlement window, roughly 7 percent of the December
contract's volume on the day - traders, ICE data.
* September/December spreading continued, helping to lift
volume above average ahead of the spot contract's first notice
day on Aug. 23 - traders.
* ICE certified arabica stocks jumped by a heavy 12,301 lots
to 1,820,401 lots on Aug. 9, the highest since September 2010,
with a lofty 65,025 lots pending grading - ICE data.
COCOA
* Benchmark December cocoa futures finished $19
lower, or 0.8 percent, at $2,458, after hitting a double top
with Thursday's 6-1/2-month intraday high of $2,488 per tonne.
* For the week, the second-position contract settled up 2
percent.
* Market dropped on profit-taking after climbing for the
past three days and closing at the highest settlement since
November - traders.
* September/December spreading continued to lift volume
ahead of first notice day for September on Aug. 20 - traders.
* The September/December spread settled at a $12 discount,
narrowing slightly from Thursday's $14 discount.
* An El Nino weather pattern is underway and will last until
winter with the big unknown being how intense and how long it
will be, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. An intense El
Nino can cause widespread drought in Australia, parts of Africa,
Southeast Asia and India, but also bring rains to other parts of
the globe.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York)