Aug 13 Cocoa prices fell more than 2 percent on
Monday as technical selling offset concerns about supplies out
of West Africa, while sugar and coffee both hit fresh six-week
lows.
2:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 20.39 -0.22 -1.1% 20.36 20.90 44,100
Sugar MAR 20.9 -0.22 -1.0% 20.88 21.36 19,321
Cocoa SEP 2388 -73 -3.0% 2,365 2,488 12,334
Cocoa DEC 2399 -70 -2.9% 2,378 2,501 20,209
Coffee SEP 164.1 -1.8 -1.1% 162.95 167.25 17,454
Coffee DEC 167.05 -1.95 -1.2% 166.00 170.30 18,198
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 81,350 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 36,938 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 42,715 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures settled down
0.35 cent, or 1.70 percent, at 20.39 cents per lb, the lowest
level since end-June.
* The October contract closed lower for a 10th straight
session.
* Few commodities were unscathed and stock markets were
under pressure after weaker-than-expected Japanese growth data
fueled concerns about the health of the global economy.
* Sugar's relative strength index (RSI) was at 30.6 percent.
RSI is a closely watched technical signal; a reading under 30
indicates an oversold position.
* A month ago the market was in an overbought position, with
RSI above 70, and prices were close to 24 cents per lb.
* India's improving weather conditions, with recent monsoon
rains allaying concerns about poor crops, weighed on raw sugar
prices.
* After a weak start, the monsoon - which brings around 75
percent of the country's annual rainfall - picked up last week,
although it remains short of normal.
* The arrival of more raw sugar from Brazil could weigh on
premiums for Thai sweetener this week, while worries about the
health of the global economy will keep Tokyo rubber futures in a
tight range.
ARABICA COFFEE
* December arabica futures finished down 2.3 cent, or
1.35 percent, at $1.6705 a lb, its weakest level since June 28.
* The contract traded in a range of $1.66-1.703.
* Arabica coffee futures were pressured by building
certified stocks, with a large number of bags pending grading,
and as Brazil's harvest continued.
* The shipment of more than 12,000 tonnes of beans from
Indonesia's main export port of Panjang in Sumatra has been
delayed due to a shortage of vessels.
* Colombia's coffee production soared 26 percent in July, an
indication that crops are recovering after a slump in output
caused by months of heavy rains and a tree renovation project,
the growers' federation said.
* The prices of arabica plantation and arabica cherry rose
at an auction held on Thursday on higher purchases by domestic
traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said.
COCOA
* Benchmark December cocoa futures settled $59, or
2.4 percent, lower at $2,399 per tonne, their biggest one-day
fall in a month.
* Prices traded just shy of key long-term resistance at the
300-day moving average of $2,507 per tonne.
* Cocoa reversed its gains after prices pierced the $2,500
per tonne mark earlier in the session, which triggered technical
selling. That was its highest level since November 2011.
* Prices took out a 14-day moving average on the way down.
* The market looks vulnerable to the downside, with traders
pointing to $2,350 per tonne as the next support.
* Speculators turned net long in ICE cocoa contracts for the
first time in more than a year in the week to Aug. 7, when the
futures contract jumped to a 5-1/2-month high on weather
concerns in main growing region West Africa, CFTC data showed.
* Monday's weak close marks the end of the four-week rally
that has sent prices up 14 percent.
* Prices have been boosted by concerns that the El Nino
weather phenomenon could hurt crops by bringing dryness to West
Africa, the major growing region.
* Renewed violence in top grower Ivory Coast has also
provided support.
* Producers in Brazil's main cocoa state Bahia have deferred
sales in the hope prices will pick up, slowing deliveries to
traders' warehouses, data from Bahia Commercial Association and
analyst comments showed.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices
Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices
Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All sugar news All coffee news
All cocoa news All softs news
All commodities news Softs diary
Weather news Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by John Wallace)