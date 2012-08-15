Aug 15 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed lower for the
12th straight session Wednesday, ending at an eight-week low on follow-through
selling, and arabica coffee ended at the lowest level in nearly two months.
U.S. cocoa futures likewise lost ground.
2:00 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 20.29 0.01 0.1% 20.17 20.64 39,896
Sugar MAR 20.98 0.12 0.6% 20.84 21.20 24,242
Cocoa SEP 2429 10 0.4% 2,416 2,458 7,097
Cocoa DEC 2436 4 0.2% 2,420 2,467 13,441
Coffee SEP 161.9 -1.25 -0.8% 158.80 163.55 8,791
Coffee DEC 164.95 -1.2 -0.7% 161.80 166.55 14,390
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 81,070 95,410 96,347
ICE COCOA 24,159 24,579 21,720
ICE COFFEE 28,881 24,498 22,135
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched down 0.03 cent to close
at 20.29 cents per lb, the lowest level for the spot contract since June 22.
* The weak session marks the 12th straight move lower as dealers supplies
were deemed plentiful following improved weather in top growers Brazil and India
- traders.
* Raw sugar futures were firm for much of the session, as the market
appeared ready to take a breather after falling steadily for more than two weeks
- traders.
* The spot contract remained in technically oversold levels on the 14-day
relative strength index chart.
* The October/March spread widened to close at a 0.69 cent discount, the
widest since May 2010, from 0.58 cent, indicating plentiful near-term supplies -
traders.
ARABICA COFFEE
* December arabica futures dropped 1.05 cents, or 0.6 percent, to
close at $1.6495 a lb, its lowest since June 25.
* Chart-based selling weighed on the market as the benchmark contract
extended its losses below the long-term moving averages and well below the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement level - traders.
* Harvest pressure from top coffee grower Brazil also weighed on the market
as plenty of supplies were seen in the pipeline - traders.
* ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 2,565 bags to 1,836,437 bags by Aug.
14, the highest since September 2010, with a steep 94,024 bags pending grading -
ICE data.
COCOA
* Benchmark December cocoa futures finished down $5 at $2,436.
* That was well below Monday's nine-month high of $2,501 per tonne.
* December had an inside day for the second straight session as it
consolidated, indicating the recent bull run that took it to a nine-month top
could be fizzling out - traders.
* Market turned lower on pressure from Liffe cocoa futures late in the
session - traders.
* Ivory Coast is investigating how two shipments of cocoa beans exported
last month became infested by insects causing the receiving country, Brazil, to
suspend imports from the world's top grower, an official with the country's
marketing board said.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)