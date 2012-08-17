Aug 17 Raw sugar futures nudged higher on
Friday, marking their first upbeat settlement in 14 sessions as
short-covering lifted the market up from a two-month low.
Arabica coffee closed higher after touching an eight-week
low on broad-based buying, while U.S. cocoa climbed as
increasing violence in top grower Ivory Coast made investors
wary about supplies ahead of the new crop year in October.
2:08 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 20.18 0 0.0% 20.11 20.60 40,043
Sugar MAR 20.9 -0.05 -0.2% 20.87 21.28 18,706
Cocoa SEP 2487 67 2.8% 2,430 2,500 1,825
Cocoa DEC 2442 30 1.3% 2,403 2,478 11,535
Coffee SEP 160.3 0.55 0.4% 157.40 160.70 4,368
Coffee DEC 163.2 0.45 0.3% 160.25 163.70 10,657
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 71,751 94,185 96,469
ICE COCOA 16,498 24,879 21,752
ICE COFFEE 18,871 24,744 22,129
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures inched up 0.03
cent to close at 20.18 cents per lb, its first positive
settlement in 14 sessions.
* October touched a session low at 20.11, the lowest level
for the spot contract since June 15.
* For the week, the spot contract closed down 2.7 percent,
marking its fourth weekly move lower.
* The market rose on end-of-week short-covering and
spillover support from the commodity wide buying as investor
sentiment improved - traders.
* The October/March spread widened to close at a 0.72 cent
discount, narrowing in from 0.78 cent the previous session,
which was the biggest since September 2009, indicating plentiful
near-term supplies - traders.
ARABICA COFFEE
* December arabica futures gained 1.40 cents, or 0.9
percent, to finish at $1.6320 a lb.
* December hit a session low at $1.6025, the lowest since
June 25.
* For the week, the contract dropped 3.6 percent, falling
for the fourth straight week.
* Short-covering lifted the market that was viewed as due
for a bounce after falling for the past eight sessions -
traders.
* Broad based buying supported prices - traders.
* ICE certified arabica stocks continued to climb, rising by
9,070 bags to 1,849,693 bags by Aug. 16, the highest since
September 2010, with a steep 109,356 bags pending grading.
COCOA
* Benchmark December cocoa futures settled up $42, or
1.8 percent, at $2,442.
* The contract finished the week down 0.7 percent.
* Increasing violence in top grower Ivory Coast supported
the market - traders.
* Gunmen attacked security posts and freed more than 100
prisoners in a town west of Ivory Coast's commercial capital
Abidjan during an overnight raid that ended on Thursday morning
- officials, local residents.
* Strength in the commodity complex also helped lift prices
- traders.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)