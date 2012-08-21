Aug 21 Raw sugar futures closed down 3.5 percent on Tuesday, tumbling below the key level of 20 cents per lb for the first time in 2-1/2 months as investors and producers sold. Arabica coffee finished down a shade, turning lower in consolidative dealings and ignoring the session's firm trend in the commodity complex, while U.S. cocoa was firm. 2:10 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 19.78 -0.69 -3.4% 19.75 20.50 57,278 Sugar MAR 20.53 -0.6 -2.8% 20.50 21.22 26,605 Cocoa SEP 2473 -2 -0.1% 2,450 2,497 101 Cocoa DEC 2433 13 0.5% 2,394 2,453 8,910 Coffee SEP 160.65 -0.65 -0.4% 160.55 162.50 4,602 Coffee DEC 164.2 -0.5 -0.3% 163.90 166.15 11,318 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 105,551 91,392 96,351 ICE COCOA 11,333 24,828 21,818 ICE COFFEE 19,606 23,944 22,101 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures dropped 0.72 cent, or 3.5 percent, to 19.78 cents a lb, the spot contract's lowest settlement since June 7. * The October/March spread settled at a 0.75-cent discount, compared with 0.67 cent the previous session. * Despite a firm trend on the commodity complex, sugar tumbled due to selling by investors and producers - traders. * "The Brazilians surpassed their crush from last year. You had some bottom-pickers yesterday (but) today we didn't get any follow-through buying." - Nick Gentile, chief trader at Atlantic Capital Advisors in Jersey City. * Sell-stops were triggered after falling below key support at 20 cents, boosting the session's volume - traders. * Total open interest climbed by 6,981 lots to 688,830 on Aug. 20, the highest since June 29 - ICE data ARABICA COFFEE * December arabica futures inched down 0.35 cent to finish at $1.6420 a lb. * The market was supported for most of the session by the weak U.S. dollar - traders. * Coffee futures turned lower in consolidative dealings, following their recent down trend - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks inched up by 3,271 bags to 1,858,300 bags by Aug. 20, the highest since September 2010, with a hefty 117,681 bags pending grading. * Coffee exports from Central America, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and the Dominican Republic rose 49.6 percent in July compared with a year earlier, reaching 2.9 million 60-kg bags for the month - ANACAFE. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures rose $25, or 1 percent, to settle at $2,433 per tonne, remaining below last week's nine-month high of $2,501. * Cocoa market climbed in an inside session, with a lift from the strong pound against the U.S. dollar and firm commodity complex that felt a lift on risk-on buying - traders. * Lindt & Spruengli expects cautious consumers to forsake gourmet chocolate as the euro zone crisis drags on, the company said as it reported first-half net profit slightly short of expectations. * Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's main growing regions were stable to lower last week due to high levels of moisture and mold caused by weeks of bad weather - farmers, buyers. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)