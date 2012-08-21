Aug 21 Raw sugar futures closed down 3.5 percent
on Tuesday, tumbling below the key level of 20 cents per lb for
the first time in 2-1/2 months as investors and producers sold.
Arabica coffee finished down a shade, turning lower in
consolidative dealings and ignoring the session's firm trend in
the commodity complex, while U.S. cocoa was firm.
2:10 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 19.78 -0.69 -3.4% 19.75 20.50 57,278
Sugar MAR 20.53 -0.6 -2.8% 20.50 21.22 26,605
Cocoa SEP 2473 -2 -0.1% 2,450 2,497 101
Cocoa DEC 2433 13 0.5% 2,394 2,453 8,910
Coffee SEP 160.65 -0.65 -0.4% 160.55 162.50 4,602
Coffee DEC 164.2 -0.5 -0.3% 163.90 166.15 11,318
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 105,551 91,392 96,351
ICE COCOA 11,333 24,828 21,818
ICE COFFEE 19,606 23,944 22,101
RAW SUGAR
* Benchmark October raw sugar futures dropped 0.72
cent, or 3.5 percent, to 19.78 cents a lb, the spot contract's
lowest settlement since June 7.
* The October/March spread settled at a 0.75-cent discount,
compared with 0.67 cent the previous session.
* Despite a firm trend on the commodity complex, sugar
tumbled due to selling by investors and producers - traders.
* "The Brazilians surpassed their crush from last year. You
had some bottom-pickers yesterday (but) today we didn't get any
follow-through buying." - Nick Gentile, chief trader at Atlantic
Capital Advisors in Jersey City.
* Sell-stops were triggered after falling below key support
at 20 cents, boosting the session's volume - traders.
* Total open interest climbed by 6,981 lots to 688,830 on
Aug. 20, the highest since June 29 - ICE data
ARABICA COFFEE
* December arabica futures inched down 0.35 cent to
finish at $1.6420 a lb.
* The market was supported for most of the session by the
weak U.S. dollar - traders.
* Coffee futures turned lower in consolidative dealings,
following their recent down trend - traders.
* ICE certified arabica stocks inched up by 3,271 bags to
1,858,300 bags by Aug. 20, the highest since September 2010,
with a hefty 117,681 bags pending grading.
* Coffee exports from Central America, Mexico, Colombia,
Peru and the Dominican Republic rose 49.6 percent in July
compared with a year earlier, reaching 2.9 million 60-kg bags
for the month - ANACAFE.
COCOA
* Benchmark December cocoa futures rose $25, or 1
percent, to settle at $2,433 per tonne, remaining below last
week's nine-month high of $2,501.
* Cocoa market climbed in an inside session, with a lift
from the strong pound against the U.S. dollar and firm
commodity complex that felt a lift on risk-on buying - traders.
* Lindt & Spruengli expects cautious
consumers to forsake gourmet chocolate as the euro zone crisis
drags on, the company said as it reported first-half net profit
slightly short of expectations.
* Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's main
growing regions were stable to lower last week due to high
levels of moisture and mold caused by weeks of bad weather -
farmers, buyers.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)