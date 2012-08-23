Aug 23 Raw sugar futures trading on ICE closed at the lowest level in 2-1/2 months on Thursday, extending their downtrend on long liquidation and short selling as top grower Brazil was seen increasing its can crush. U.S. cocoa futures inched higher while arabica coffee crept lower, with both markets moving in choppy and thin dealings. 2:11 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 19.59 -0.22 -1.1% 19.56 20.27 55,575 Sugar MAR 20.33 -0.15 -0.7% 20.31 20.92 29,791 Cocoa SEP 2425 -16 -0.7% 2,404 2,467 61 Cocoa DEC 2385 5 0.2% 2,370 2,428 11,680 Coffee SEP 160.25 1.8 1.1% 158.90 161.40 748 Coffee DEC 161.85 0.25 0.2% 161.25 163.25 8,565 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 107,754 90,060 96,393 ICE COCOA 16,112 24,493 21,788 ICE COFFEE 13,394 24,514 22,127 RAW SUGAR * Benchmark October raw sugar futures dropped 0.35 cent, or 1.8 percent, to close at 19.59 cents a lb, the lowest settlement for the spot contract since June 5. * The October/March spread settled at a 0.74 cent discount, compared with 0.66 cent the previous session. * Market extended its downtrend on continued long liquidation and short-selling as top grower Brazil was seen crushing increased volumes - traders. * Brazilian cane mills pumped out just over 3 million tonnes of sugar in the first two weeks of August with the help of dry weather, a volume 14 percent greater than the same fortnight a year ago - milling association Unica. * Consultant Jonathan Kingsman said Brazil's main center-south region looks likely to crush 512 million tonnes of cane for the 2012-2013 season, 3.6 percent more on the year. * Indian monsoon rains picked up over cane-growing areas in northern Uttar Pradash state in the past week, though the country's other top sugar producer, western Maharastra, was still suffering a shortfall. India is the world's second biggest sugar grower. * Total open interest climbed for the fifth straight day, rising by 2,435 lots to 692,862 on Aug. 22, the highest since June 29 - ICE data ARABICA COFFEE * December arabica futures inched down 0.25 cent, or 0.2 percent, to finish at $1.6185 a lb. * Arabica coffee futures moved in an inside and choppy session, with a lack of any new fundamental to move it in either direction - traders. * Volume was light, and nearly half its average, as many dealers were away from their desks for summer vacations - traders. * Roasters are viewed as being well supplied and in no rush to buy beans for now - traders. * ICE certified arabica stocks rose by 8,300 bags to 1,880,586 bags by Aug. 22, the highest since September 2010, with a hefty 117,303 bags pending grading. COCOA * Benchmark December cocoa futures finished up $5 at $2,385 per tonne, an inside session. * Market traded in an inside session, moving quietly sideways it continued to consolidate from the nine-month high at $2,501 per tonne, reached on Aug. 13 - traders. * "The market is grinding lower and getting some retracements on the way down here and bouncing off some of those levels - Drew Geraghty, broker with ICAP North America in New Jersey. * U.S. cocoa futures followed the sterling against the U.S. dollar, which was also choppy and moved on both sides of unchanged throughout the day - traders. * ICE certified cocoa stocks tumbled by 13,906 bags to 4,769,128 bags on Aug. 22 - exchange data. * Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's Cocobod reached 30,442 tonnes by Aug. 9 since the start of the light crop in mid-July - industry regulator data. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)