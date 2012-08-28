Aug 28 Cocoa prices shot to nine-month highs on
Tuesday on short-covering, triggered by concerns that cooler
temperatures and too little sunshine in West Africa, the world's
top bean-growing region, will damage crops.
Sugar rose 3 percent on bargain hunting after hitting fresh
11-week lows earlier in the session, while coffee eked out
further gains.
3:10 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar OCT 20.13 0.6 3.1% 19.45 20.18 45,981
Sugar MAR 20.74 0.52 2.6% 20.16 20.79 34,792
Cocoa SEP 2614 85 3.4% 2,548 2,603 24
Cocoa DEC 2568 111 4.5% 2,442 2,590 27,258
Coffee SEP 167.75 0.65 0.4% 165.75 168.00 79
Coffee DEC 167.95 0.55 0.3% 165.55 168.50 8,557
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 105,279 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 36,149 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 12,101 24,502 19,769
RAW SUGAR
* October raw sugar futures on ICE were up 0.57 cent,
or 2.91 percent, at 20.13 cents per lb after dipping to 19.45,
the lowest level for the front month since June 6.
* Traders attributed the gains to bargain hunting.
* Smaller sugar output from No. 2 producer India will likely
cause the global surplus of the sweetener to roughly halve from
last year to 3.07 million tonnes in the 2012/13 season, sugar
and ethanol analyst Datagro said.
* Raw sugar consumption in Indonesia's food and beverage
industries will rise by 15 percent to 2.7 million tonnes next
year, as domestic demand for the sweetener rises and industry
expands, an industry group said.
ARABICA COFFEE
* Benchmark December arabica futures rose 0.36
percent, to settle at $1.6795 per lb.
* Trading volume was 12,101 lots, half the 30-day average
and below the 19,769-lot moving average over a 250-day period.
* Signs of weakening demand persist, with exchange stocks
hitting fresh two-year highs of 1.94 million bags and physical
differentials remaining under pressure.
* Coffee stocks held at ports in Europe rose to 9.97 million
60-kg bags as of June 30 from 9.72 million bags a month earlier,
according to data from the European Coffee Federation.
* Vietnamese coffee prices stayed within a range of
40,400-42,000 dong ($1.94-$2.01) per kg on Tuesday as exporters
refrained from making any new deals due to thin stocks.
* A bullish target at $1.7305 per lb has been established
for December coffee, as a double-bottom has been confirmed.
COCOA
* ICE December cocoa futures jumped $95, or 3.8
percent, to settle at $2,568 per tonne, breaching $2,501, a key
resistance level, for the first time this year.
* It was the biggest one-day jump since the start of May and
its highest level since November last year.
* The backwardation, in place for the past two weeks,
remained firm at $46, reflecting a perception of nearby
tightness.
* The thinly traded September contract rose 3.8
percent to $2,614, also hitting fresh nine-month highs.
* Over 36,000 lots were traded, almost double the 250-day
moving average and well above the 30-day moving average of
23,700 lots.
* Concerns about West Africa's crop triggered the renewed
bout of short-covering, while outbreaks of violence in Ivory
Coast have also supported prices.
* London's 7-percent rally was more pronounced as the market
reopened after the UK bank holiday.
* The U.S. market is close to being overbought though and
could be vulnerable to a sell-off if Fed chairman Ben Bernanke
does not announce a new round of stimulus measures to boost the
world's largest economy - traders.
* The International Cocoa Organization cut its forecast for
the size of an anticipated global cocoa deficit in 2011/12 in
half to 19,000 tonnes.
* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,333,000 tonnes by August 26 since the start of the
season in October, exporters estimated, down from 1,393,930
tonnes in the same period of the previous season.
* December cocoa will rise more to $2,550 per tonne, a
target pointed by a trendline passing through the July 5 high of
$2,381 and the Aug. 13 high of $2,501.
* Cocoa farmgate prices in most of the Ivory Coast's main
growing regions were stable to slightly higher last week as
buyers sought to stock beans amid concerns of supply shortfalls
in the run up to the new season, farmers and buyers said.
