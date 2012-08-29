Aug 29 U.S. cocoa futures rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, as fund buying propelled chocolate's key ingredient to fresh nine-month highs before prices hit resistance at $2,600 per tonne. Speculators continue to bet on supply disruptions from the Ivory Coast, the world's No. 1 bean growing region. Raw sugar futures fell almost 1 percent on selling due to steady harvesting in top producer Brazil. Coffee also slipped. 3:43 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 19.76 -0.44 -2.2% 19.67 20.39 59,270 Sugar MAR 20.37 -0.47 -2.3% 20.27 20.98 27,965 Cocoa SEP 2619 22 0.8% 2,634 2,645 37 Cocoa DEC 2574 12 0.5% 2,560 2,600 12,458 Coffee SEP 166.4 -1.5 -0.9% 166.25 168.60 69 Coffee DEC 166.65 -2 -1.2% 165.75 169.10 6,679 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 105,017 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 18,386 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 9,772 24,502 19,769 RAW SUGAR * October raw sugar futures on ICE closed at 19.76 cents per lb, down 0.37 cent, or 1.8 percent. * Prices lost half the ground gained a day earlier when Chinese consumers made a surprise return to buy after prices hit fresh 11-week low of 19.45 cents. That drove prices up 3 percent. * Prices will remain prone to short-covering given the market's oversold status. The market hovering close to June lows could also attract physical buyers, traders said. * Tunisia is seeking to purchase 28,000 tonnes of sugar, a source at the Office du Commerce de Tunisie (OCT) said on Tuesday. * October sugar will rebound to 20.52 cents per lb, following the completion of a five-wave cycle on the fall from 24 cents to 19.45 cents. * The world's second biggest sugar exporter Thailand plans to build 14 new cane crushing mills by 2017, adding to the current 47 mills, as the government positions to keep up with growing sugar demand in the Asian region. ARABICA COFFEE * Benchmark December arabica futures on ICE settled 0.77 percent lower at $1.6665 per lb, with support likely around $1.6535. * Trading volume was low with 9,772 lots changing hands, half the 30- and 250-day averages. * Signs of weakening demand persist, with exchange stocks rising by another 4,000 bags and taking the total to 1.947 million bags. * The Cuban coffee harvest began ahead of schedule this week, with farmers scrambling to pick ripe beans over the weekend as tropical storm Isaac bore down on the island and then left a rapidly maturing crop in its wake. * The top price of Kenya's benchmark grade AA coffee slid to $267 per bag from $310 at the previous auction as prices fell on world markets and buyers shunned the low quality of crop on offer. * A bullish target at $1.7305 per lb remains intact for December coffee, based on a double-bottom. COCOA * ICE December cocoa futures settled $6 higher, or 0.23 percent, at $2,574 per tonne, outperforming a broadly positive commodity market. * It was the third straight session of increases, with prices hitting a new nine-month high of $2,600 per tonne before retracing some of those gains on technical selling. * Farmers in the Ivory Coast are struggling to contain an outbreak of fungal black pod disease, which could hurt yields and quality in the main crop which will be harvested in October. * Some of the buying was inspired by hopes Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will announce fresh measures to boost the world's largest economy in a much-anticipated speech on Friday. * Producer selling remained light, even as prices approached overbought territory. The Relative Strength Index was 69, just shy of 70, considered an indicator of an overbought market. * The backwardation, in place for the past two weeks, was steady at $45, reflecting a perception of nearby tightness. * The thinly traded September contract rose 0.19 percent to $2,619 percent, also hitting fresh nine-month highs. * Over 18,000 lots were traded, about 5,000 lots below the 30-day moving average and broadly in-line with the 250-day moving average. * December cocoa will keep rising to $2,635 per tonne, driven by a powerful wave C. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)