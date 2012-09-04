Sept 4 U.S. cocoa fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday as the market corrected lower and caught up with the London market's drop in the previous session, while raw sugar closed at a three-month low on heavy October/March spreading. Arabica coffee futures settled slightly higher after a choppy session. The markets were closed on Monday for the U.S. Labor Day holiday. 1:59 PM SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar OCT 19.34 -0.38 -1.9% 19.31 19.93 56,559 Sugar MAR 20.11 -0.33 -1.6% 20.08 20.69 36,092 Cocoa SEP 2591 -61 -2.3% 2,595 2,614 3 Cocoa DEC 2551 -41 -1.6% 2,531 2,594 12,817 Coffee SEP 164.9 0.45 0.3% 164.45 165.00 14 Coffee DEC 165.3 0.6 0.4% 164.50 167.90 10,855 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 116,946 89,778 96,704 ICE COCOA 16,165 23,769 22,000 ICE COFFEE 15,379 23,071 22,130 RAW SUGAR * ICE October futures fell by 0.44 cent, or 2.2 percent, to finish at 19.34 cents per lb, the lowest settlement for the spot contract since June 5. * Market was little changed for much of the session but fell to its session lows on a wave of late-day selling around the time of the settlement window, traders said. * Position rolling out of the October contract, ahead of its expiry at the end of the month, into March, dominated the session and boosted volume, traders said. * Volume was heavy and reached roughly 117,000 lots, the highest since July 26, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data, ICE data. * Total open interest rose by 3,927 lots to 729,441 lots, the highest since June 20 - ICE data. ARABICA COFFEE * Benchmark December arabica futures on ICE inched up 0.55 cent, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $1.6530 per lb. * Market moved sideways though the downtrend was seen as remaining intact - traders. * Arabica futures choppy and traded on both sides of the market as there was a lack of firm direction - traders. * Market pared its gains as the fund short-covering, which had lifted the December contract to a session high at $1.6790 per lb, fell to the sidelines - traders. * The International Coffee Organization revised slightly upwards its forecast for 2011/12 world coffee output to 132.7 million bags, a 1.2 percent decrease on the previous year. COCOA * ICE December cocoa futures dropped $59, or 2.3 percent, to settle at $2,551 per tonne. * The market caught up with the London cocoa market's 1.9 percent drop on Monday, when the U.S. soft markets were closed. * Investor and chart-based selling weighed on the market, allowing the market to correct lower after hitting the highest level in nearly 10 months at $2,647 per tonne * The benchmark contract climbed to technically overbought levels on Friday and pushed the 14-day relative strength index to 71.2. * Total open interest jumped by 6,163 contracts to 198,713 contracts on Aug. 31, the highest since Nov. 2, 2011 - ICE data. * An improved mix of light rain and sunshine lifted spirits in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions after a month of poor weather, but farmers said more of the same would be needed to fight disease ahead of the new crop. ID:nL6E8K3FUR] For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: Sugar futures/spreads Sugar cash prices Coffee futures/spreads Coffee cash prices Cocoa futures/spreads Cocoa cash prices RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All sugar news All coffee news All cocoa news All softs news All commodities news Softs diary Weather news Foreign exchange rates SPEED GUIDES (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)