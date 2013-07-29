NEW YORK, July 29 Some 124,600 bags of certified coffee have been flagged as nondeliverable by ICE Futures U.S. after heavy rainfall may have damaged the roof at an Antwerp-based coffee warehouse, the exchange said in a notice on Monday.

ICE received notification from warehouse operator Wilmarsdonk that a licensed store in the Port of Antwerp may have sustained roof damage, the exchange said.

About 124,600 bags of certified coffee are currently stored at the Belgium location and have been flagged as nondeliverable as a precautionary measure pending inspection, according to ICE.

About 1.7 million bags of certified coffee are stored in Antwerp warehouses, more than two-thirds of global exchange stocks, according to ICE data.