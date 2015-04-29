A truck is loaded with sugar at a mill of Da Mata, the Brazilian sugar cane processor, in Valparaiso, 355 miles northwest of Sao Paulo September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

NEW YORK/LONDON Raw sugar futures on ICE eased on Wednesday despite a weak U.S. dollar, as prices were pressured by chart-based sell signals, prospects of a big Brazilian crop and a higher Indian import tax.

New York cocoa rose on the firm pound GBP=, but failed to breach the prior session's seven-week high, while the coffee markets were little changed.

Raw sugar fell on bearish fundamental and technical factors, despite the sharply lower dollar .DXY, which typically supports dollar-traded commodities.

May raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.08 cent, or 0.6 percent, at 13.09 cents a lb, after trading as low as 12.85 cents. Open interest dropped by just 8,555 lots to 57,780 lots on Tuesday, representing more than 2.9 million tonnes of sugar ahead of expiry on Thursday.

Traders were expecting a record delivery of 1.5 million tonnes or higher. The largest delivery, according to ICE data dating back to 1989, was some 1.4 million tonnes against the October 2013 contract.

"I'm not sure the large delivery would be bullish, it's a sign of a difference in opinion in the market," said a European analyst, adding that "we think there's a lot of sugar still around."

News of a higher Indian sugar import tax weighed on prices as it signalled weaker international demand for the sweetener, weighing on prices. Expectations for a large Brazil crop also added pressure.

"These are all variables that are feeding into the overall headline issue that there is supply," said Dan Pavilonis, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.

"To see it not up today with such a sell-off in the dollar just tells me this is a really weak market."

Most active raw sugar July futures SBN5 closed down 0.07 cent, or 0.05 percent, at 13.15 cents per lb, with technical resistance at the 50-day moving average at 13.20 cents.

The May/July spread SB-1=R narrowed to a discount of 0.01 cent per lb from 0.05 cent on Tuesday.

August white sugar LSUQ5 closed down $1.60, or 0.4 percent, at $374.90 a tonne.

In cocoa, the benchmark New York contract CCc2 closed up $17, or 0.6 percent, at $2,941 a tonne, while London July cocoa LCCN5 ended down 2 pounds, or 0.1 percent, at 1,987 pounds a tonne.

July arabica KCN5 ended up 0.45 cent, or 0.3 percent, at $1.39 per lb, while July robusta coffee futures on ICE LRCc2 closed up $4, or 0.2 percent, at $1,776 a tonne.

