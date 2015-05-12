A vendor arranges a price tag over a sack filled with sugar at a wholesale vegetable market in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW YORK/LONDON Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to a two-month high on Tuesday, climbing for a sixth straight day on short-covering, while New York cocoa extended strong gains to the highest in nearly seven months, getting support from strength in the British pound.

Arabica coffee futures edged up in heavy volume, buoyed by a weaker dollar.

In sugar, the market continued to climb on short-covering and chart-based buying, and as traders focussed on talk of brisk vessel nominations after a record delivery against expiration of the May raw sugar contract.

"There seems to be the sense that the large delivery is causing short-term tightness in the market," said Hamish Smith, commodity analyst at Capital Economics.

Traders estimated that vessels for 600,000-800,000 tonnes of sugar for the record May delivery have been nominated, while there was talk of even more vessel nominations having taken place.

"Physical premiums are picking up," said Michael Liddiard, consultant at Agrilion.

"The wet weather in centre-south Brazil is slowing production a tiny bit," he added.

July raw sugar futures on ICE SBc1 settled up 0.1 cent, or 0.7 percent, at 13.58 cents a lb, just below the session high of 13.59 cents, the highest for the spot contract since March 6.

Sugar traders were gathered for Sugar Week in New York, where Platts Kingsman sharply reduced its global 2015/16 deficit forecast.

August white sugar on ICE LSUQ5 finished up 10 cents, or 0.03 percent, at $383.30 per tonne.

In cocoa, the New York market was supported by the strong British pound GBP= while sterling's strength capped the upside in London cocoa futures as it made sterling-based positions more expensive in other currencies.

"It's definitely dollar-related. The pound has rallied too," said Nick Gentile, managing partner at commodity trading advisor NickJen Capital in New York.

"We are still lagging London."

Though New York cocoa saw the steepest gains, London cocoa still held a strong premium LCC-CC2=R that rose to $99.16 per tonne, a three-month high.

New York July cocoa CCc2 closed up $31, or 1 percent, at $3,037 a tonne, having earlier hit $3,064 a tonne, the highest since October.

London July cocoa LCCN5 ended up 14 pounds, or 0.7 percent, at 2,030 pounds a tonne.

Arabica coffee futures nudged higher, with July KCN5 settling up 1.15 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $1.355 per lb.

July robusta coffee LRCc2 dropped $13, or 0.7 percent, to end at $1,731 a tonne.

(Editing by William Hardy; and Peter Galloway)