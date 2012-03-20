(Corrects headline and lead to show sugar hit three-week high, not four-week high) March 20 Raw sugar futures surged Tuesday to a three-week high as the market climbed past technical resistance at its 200-day moving average, while cocoa edged up and arabica coffee eased in early trade. For news on other financial markets, please click on: ] 7:39 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 26.10 0.44 1.7% 25.66 26.20 14,262 Sugar JUL 24.94 0.39 1.6% 24.50 25.00 14,794 Cocoa MAY 2,298 9 0.4% 2,285 2,312 1,653 Cocoa JUL 2,317 4 0.2% 2,310 2,334 484 Coffee MAR 182.75 0.25 0.1% 182.75 182.75 1 Coffee MAY 182.80 -0.7 -0.4% 182.65 183.25 453 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 50,535 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 3,144 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 653 24,502 19,769 * Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.44 cent to 26.10 cents a lb in volume of 14,262 lots, trading in a range of 25.66 to 26.20. July rose 0.39 cent to 24.94 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May rose $9 to $2,298 a tonne in volume of 1,653 lots, trading in a range of $2,285 to $2,312. July rose $4 to $2,317 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May fell 0.70 cent to $1.8280 a lb. MARKET NEWS * Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar is due for a correction, arabica coffee is biased to fall and head toward $1.7425/lb, and cocoa should climb toward $2,373/tonne. * For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on: FUNDAMENTALS * State-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp will issue a tender next week to sell 79,333 tonnes of raw sugar for the 2012/13 crop. * Thailand, the world's No. 2 exporter of sugar, will produce a record 10 million tonnes of the sweetener in the 2011/12 season, putting pressure on premiums as inventory builds. * Thai raw sugar premiums fell to a 3-week low at 40 points over New York raw sugar futures as the crushing season is likely to last beyond April due to a record crop. * Indian traders have struck deals to export 60,000 tonnes of raw sugar to Iran for March-April delivery. * Kenya cut short a two-week suspension of its weekly coffee auctions as it resumed trade to safeguard the interests of local farmers. ECONOMY * No major economic data. MARKETS * The euro eased along with European stocks as investors eyed talks between Italy's government and unions on reforms aimed at turning around its economy. * Gold was pressured by a brightening U.S. economic outlook. * Crude fell on signs of increased supply from Saudi Arabia, a return to pre-war export levels from Libya, a slowdown in Chinese demand and a stronger dollar. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)