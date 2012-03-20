(Corrects headline and lead to show sugar hit three-week high,
not four-week high)
March 20 Raw sugar futures surged Tuesday to a
three-week high as the market climbed past technical resistance
at its 200-day moving average, while cocoa edged up and arabica
coffee eased in early trade.
7:39 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 26.10 0.44 1.7% 25.66 26.20 14,262
Sugar JUL 24.94 0.39 1.6% 24.50 25.00 14,794
Cocoa MAY 2,298 9 0.4% 2,285 2,312 1,653
Cocoa JUL 2,317 4 0.2% 2,310 2,334 484
Coffee MAR 182.75 0.25 0.1% 182.75 182.75 1
Coffee MAY 182.80 -0.7 -0.4% 182.65 183.25 453
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 50,535 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 3,144 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 653 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.44 cent to 26.10
cents a lb in volume of 14,262 lots, trading in a range of 25.66
to 26.20. July rose 0.39 cent to 24.94 cents a lb.
* Cocoa futures for May rose $9 to $2,298 a tonne in
volume of 1,653 lots, trading in a range of $2,285 to $2,312.
July rose $4 to $2,317 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May fell 0.70 cent to
$1.8280 a lb.
MARKET NEWS
* Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar is due for a correction, arabica
coffee is biased to fall and head toward $1.7425/lb, and cocoa
should climb toward $2,373/tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* State-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp will issue a tender
next week to sell 79,333 tonnes of raw sugar for the 2012/13
crop.
* Thailand, the world's No. 2 exporter of sugar, will
produce a record 10 million tonnes of the sweetener in the
2011/12 season, putting pressure on premiums as inventory
builds.
* Thai raw sugar premiums fell to a 3-week low at 40 points
over New York raw sugar futures as the crushing season is likely
to last beyond April due to a record crop.
* Indian traders have struck deals to export 60,000 tonnes
of raw sugar to Iran for March-April delivery.
* Kenya cut short a two-week suspension of its weekly coffee
auctions as it resumed trade to safeguard the interests of local
farmers.
ECONOMY
* No major economic data.
MARKETS
* The euro eased along with European stocks as investors
eyed talks between Italy's government and unions on reforms
aimed at turning around its economy.
* Gold was pressured by a brightening U.S. economic outlook.
* Crude fell on signs of increased supply from Saudi Arabia,
a return to pre-war export levels from Libya, a slowdown in
Chinese demand and a stronger dollar.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)