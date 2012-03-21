March 21 Raw sugar futures declined Wednesday
while arabica coffee and cocoa futures firmed in a quiet
session.
7:32 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 25.44 -0.17 -0.7% 25.31 25.56 3,969
Sugar JUL 24.43 -0.13 -0.5% 24.26 24.45 2,879
Cocoa MAY 2,375 3 0.1% 2,350 2,380 1,030
Cocoa JUL 2,399 5 0.2% 2,371 2,400 374
Coffee MAY 183.95 0.35 0.2% 183.30 184.60 780
Coffee JUL 186.75 0.4 0.2% 185.70 187.20 298
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 9,195 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 2,131 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 1,144 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.17 cent to 25.44
cents a lb in volume of 3,969 lots, trading in a range of
25.31 to 25.56. July fell 0.13 cent to 24.43 cents a
lb.
* Cocoa futures for May rose $3 to $2,375 a tonne in
volume of 1,030 lots, trading in a range of $2,350 to
$2,380. July rose $5 to $2,399 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May rose 0.35 cent to
$1.8395 a lb in volume of 780 lots, trading in a range of
$1.8330 to $1.8460. July rose 0.40 cent to $1.8675 a
lb.
MARKET NEWS
* IntercontinentalExchange Inc said it would introduce
circuit breakers for certain soft commodities to reduce extreme
market volatility from April 9.
* Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar is due for a correction, arabica
coffee is biased to fall and head toward $1.7425/lb, and cocoa
should climb toward $2,373/tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Farmgate cocoa prices in top producer Ivory Coast's
growing regions fell further last week as buyers showed little
intererst in the mostly poor quality beans from farms.
* U.S. farm and crop insurance subsidies would be cut by $30
billion over 10 years, far larger than what agricultural state
lawmakers suggested.
ECONOMY
* No major U.S. economic data due.
MARKETS
* World stocks hovered near 8-month highs on further
evidence of a U.S. economic recovery and easing worries about
slowing growth in China.
* Gold edged higher on a weaker dollar.
* Crude oil rose on a surprise drawdown in U.S. inventories.
