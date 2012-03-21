March 21 Raw sugar futures declined Wednesday while arabica coffee and cocoa futures firmed in a quiet session. For news on other financial markets, please click on: ] 7:32 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.44 -0.17 -0.7% 25.31 25.56 3,969 Sugar JUL 24.43 -0.13 -0.5% 24.26 24.45 2,879 Cocoa MAY 2,375 3 0.1% 2,350 2,380 1,030 Cocoa JUL 2,399 5 0.2% 2,371 2,400 374 Coffee MAY 183.95 0.35 0.2% 183.30 184.60 780 Coffee JUL 186.75 0.4 0.2% 185.70 187.20 298 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 9,195 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 2,131 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 1,144 24,502 19,769 * Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.17 cent to 25.44 cents a lb in volume of 3,969 lots, trading in a range of 25.31 to 25.56. July fell 0.13 cent to 24.43 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May rose $3 to $2,375 a tonne in volume of 1,030 lots, trading in a range of $2,350 to $2,380. July rose $5 to $2,399 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May rose 0.35 cent to $1.8395 a lb in volume of 780 lots, trading in a range of $1.8330 to $1.8460. July rose 0.40 cent to $1.8675 a lb. MARKET NEWS * IntercontinentalExchange Inc said it would introduce circuit breakers for certain soft commodities to reduce extreme market volatility from April 9. * For a factbox on ICE circuitbreakers, please click on: * Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar is due for a correction, arabica coffee is biased to fall and head toward $1.7425/lb, and cocoa should climb toward $2,373/tonne. * For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on: FUNDAMENTALS * Farmgate cocoa prices in top producer Ivory Coast's growing regions fell further last week as buyers showed little intererst in the mostly poor quality beans from farms. * U.S. farm and crop insurance subsidies would be cut by $30 billion over 10 years, far larger than what agricultural state lawmakers suggested. ECONOMY * No major U.S. economic data due. MARKETS * World stocks hovered near 8-month highs on further evidence of a U.S. economic recovery and easing worries about slowing growth in China. * Gold edged higher on a weaker dollar. * Crude oil rose on a surprise drawdown in U.S. inventories. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)