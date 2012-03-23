March 23 Raw sugar futures slipped Thursday while arabica coffee and cocoa values climbed in light early business. For news on other financial markets, please click on: ] 7:38 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.82 -0.09 -0.4% 25.70 25.93 4,037 Sugar JUL 24.68 -0.04 -0.2% 24.54 24.75 2,094 Cocoa MAY 2,295 10 0.4% 2,290 2,320 2,060 Cocoa JUL 2,315 6 0.3% 2,312 2,345 969 Coffee MAY 178.55 1.6 0.9% 175.75 178.65 2,628 Coffee JUL 181.40 1.65 0.9% 178.60 181.50 1,186 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 8,179 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 3,331 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 4,143 24,502 19,769 * Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.09 cent to 25.82 cents a lb in volume of 4,037 lots, trading in a range of 25.70 to 25.93. July fell 0.04 cent to 24.68 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May rose $10 to $2,295 a tonne in volume of 2,060 lots, trading in a range of $2,290 to $2,320. July rose $6 to $2,315 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May rose 1.60 cents to $1.7855 a lb in volume of 2,628 lots, trading in a range of $1.7575 to $1.7865. July rose 1.65 cents to $1.8140 a lb. MARKET NEWS * Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar could fall to 25.28 cents/lb, arabica coffee is seen falling to $1.7425/lb, and cocoa will rise to $2,373/tonne. * For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on: FUNDAMENTALS * The world sugar market is likely to continue in surplus until at least 2013/14, leading agricultural firm Wilmar International said. * European trade sources said a fresh tranche of Indian sugar exports is likely destined for sanctions-hit Iran. * Singapore chocolate maker Petra Foods expects global cocoa supply to meet demand in the current crop year, but stagnating cocoa output could lead to deficits in the coming years. * Olam International sees limited downside to arabica coffee prices, with global supply and demand expected to be in balance until mid-2013. ECONOMY * No major economic data. MARKETS * The euro recouped losses and global stocks were little changed below this week's 8-month high while demand for German government debt rose amid concerns about Chinese and euro zone growth. * Gold was steady but on track for its fourth-straight weekly loss after weak Chinese and euro zone data sent bullion to a two-month low Thursday. * Oil rebounded after Thursday's sell off as supply concerns underpinned prices despite reassurances from the International Energy Agency about Saudi supply. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Philip Barbara)