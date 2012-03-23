March 23 Raw sugar futures slipped Thursday
while arabica coffee and cocoa values climbed in light early
business.
7:38 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 25.82 -0.09 -0.4% 25.70 25.93 4,037
Sugar JUL 24.68 -0.04 -0.2% 24.54 24.75 2,094
Cocoa MAY 2,295 10 0.4% 2,290 2,320 2,060
Cocoa JUL 2,315 6 0.3% 2,312 2,345 969
Coffee MAY 178.55 1.6 0.9% 175.75 178.65 2,628
Coffee JUL 181.40 1.65 0.9% 178.60 181.50 1,186
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 8,179 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 3,331 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 4,143 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.09 cent to 25.82
cents a lb in volume of 4,037 lots, trading in a range of
25.70 to 25.93. July fell 0.04 cent to 24.68 cents a
lb.
* Cocoa futures for May rose $10 to $2,295 a tonne in
volume of 2,060 lots, trading in a range of $2,290 to
$2,320. July rose $6 to $2,315 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May rose 1.60 cents to
$1.7855 a lb in volume of 2,628 lots, trading in a range of
$1.7575 to $1.7865. July rose 1.65 cents to $1.8140 a
lb.
MARKET NEWS
* Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar could fall to 25.28 cents/lb,
arabica coffee is seen falling to $1.7425/lb, and cocoa will
rise to $2,373/tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The world sugar market is likely to continue in surplus
until at least 2013/14, leading agricultural firm Wilmar
International said.
* European trade sources said a fresh tranche of Indian
sugar exports is likely destined for sanctions-hit Iran.
* Singapore chocolate maker Petra Foods expects global cocoa
supply to meet demand in the current crop year, but stagnating
cocoa output could lead to deficits in the coming years.
* Olam International sees limited downside to arabica coffee
prices, with global supply and demand expected to be in balance
until mid-2013.
ECONOMY
* No major economic data.
MARKETS
* The euro recouped losses and global stocks were little
changed below this week's 8-month high while demand for German
government debt rose amid concerns about Chinese and euro zone
growth.
* Gold was steady but on track for its fourth-straight
weekly loss after weak Chinese and euro zone data sent bullion
to a two-month low Thursday.
* Oil rebounded after Thursday's sell off as supply concerns
underpinned prices despite reassurances from the International
Energy Agency about Saudi supply.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Philip Barbara)