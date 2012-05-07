* Soft complex quiet as London market shut for holiday * Euro debt fears rekindled by Greece election role By Rene Pastor NEW YORK, May 7 Raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa futures climbed Monday on light speculative buying. Trading was slow because a holiday shut counterpart soft markets in Europe. The London softs markets were closed Monday for the May Day holiday. The ICE exchange in New York delayed its opening o n Mo nday to 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) because of London's holiday. "The market doesn't have a lot of dynamic here," said Country Hedging analyst Sterling Smith. The only source of concern for the softs complex would be the results of elections in Europe, especially in Greece, and whether this would undermine and reignite the debt crisis there. It sent the euro to a three-month low. ICE July raw sugar rose 0.32 cent or 1.5 percent to trade at 21.13 cents per lb at 10:04 a.m. EDT (1404 GMT). Fundamentally, the sugar market is well supplied as the center-south cane harvest in Brazil gathers pace. More Indian exports are expected in the weeks ahead. But the key July raw sugar contract seems well supported in the 20.50 cents area, traders say, and some covering has consequently given the sweetener a boost. The 2011/12 world sugar surplus could stand at above 6 million tonnes, up from a 5.2-million-tonne surplus as projected in February, preliminary figures from the International Sugar Organization showed. The London-based ISO will release its third revision of the 2011/12 (October-September) world sugar balance in mid-May. The market took note of news that speculators cut their net long position for the third week running in raw sugar futures and options in the week to May 1, bringing it to the lowest level since January, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. COCOA AND COFFEE MARCH HIGHER Cocoa and arabica coffee futures pushed higher as well. Both markets saw some short-covering but volumes were light. Volume traded in New York soft commodities ranged from three-quarters to over 90 percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. New York's July cocoa futures rose $36 or 1.5 percent to trade at $2,325 per tonne at 10:07 a.m. Coffee futures were given a boost as it moved away from the 19-month settlement low it posted on Friday. Net short positions in U.S. cocoa and coffee were cut, the CFTC data showed. July arabicas on ICE gained 1.00 cent to trade at $1.756 per lb at 10:07 a.m. On Friday, the contract finished at $1.746 per lb, the lowest settlement for the second position contract since October 2010.