* Cocoa surges partly on talk of disease in Nigeria * Sugar and coffee modestly higher * Macro factors to keep softs on defensive * British holiday thins soft commodities business By Rene Pastor NEW YORK, June 5 Cocoa futures hit a one-week high o n Tuesday amid talk that a crop disease may have struck a leading producer of the commodity, while raw sugar and arabica coffee edged up as business remained subdued by a holiday in Britain. London financial markets are shut as the UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 60th year on the throne. The markets there reopen o n W ednesday. Investors will continue to suffer from jangled nerves due to the euro zone debt crisis and the prospect of weak growth in the world's economic drivers -- the United States and China. "The global macro situation will keep investors a little skittish," said Sterling Smith, vice-president of commodity research at Citibank's Institutional Client Group in Chicago. July cocoa on ICE Futures U.S. rose $45, or 2.15 percent, to trade at $2,139 per tonne by 11:14 a.m. EDT (1514 GMT). It hit a session top at $2,148, the market's highest level since May 29, Thomson Reuters data showed. Smith said the market could have received a boost from talk that No. 4 producer Nigeria may be suffering from cocoa canker. The disease destroys the pods where cocoa beans form and can seriously reduce production in affected countries. "This was enough to get cocoa turned around. That could tighten supplies a little bit," Smith said. Traders said cocoa also ran into a short-covering spurt that hoisted spot July above $2,100. SUGAR AND COFFEE STEADY Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures edged up in largely quiet business. The July raw sugar contract on ICE gained 0.16 cent to trade at 19.06 cents per lb, with the day's peak at 19.19 and the session low at 18.90 cents. Demand from Muslim countries booking orders before the holy fasting month of Ramadan next month buoyed the sweetener, traders said. "Ramadan demand should keep us above 19 cents," one said. Arabica coffee was also slightly steadier as the market extended a recovery after easing to near a two-year low at $1.5465 per lb in the previous session. The July arabica coffee contract on ICE added 0.35 cent to trade at $1.588 per lb, moving from $1.5765 to $1.5935. (Editing by Dale Hudson)