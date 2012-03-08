March 8 Arabica coffee climbed Thursday, recovering from a fall to a 16-month low in the prior session, with raw sugar and cocoa also gaining on support from a weaker dollar and steadier outside markets. For news on other financial markets, please click on: ] 7:31 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.03 0.11 0.5% 23.81 24.10 6,223 Sugar JUL 23.11 0.04 0.2% 22.96 23.20 4,466 Cocoa MAY 2,301 24 1.1% 2,278 2,303 1,703 Coffee MAY 190.15 1.55 0.8% 187.80 192.00 1,602 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 14,384 99,869 101,930 ICE COCOA 2,780 14,670 17,358 ICE COFFEE 2,375 17,058 19,362 * Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.11 cent to 24.03 cents a lb in volume of 6,223 lots, trading in a range of 23.81 to 24.10. * Cocoa futures for May rose $24 to $2,301 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May rose 1.55 cents to $1.9015 a lb. MARKET NEWS * Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar's bearish target at 23.41 cents/lb intact, arabica coffee to fall toward $1.8059/lb, and cocoa has a bullish target at $2,380/tonne. * For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on: FUNDAMENTALS * Inflation concerns emerged Thursday as global food prices rose for a second straight month in February, the United Nations Food Index showed. * ICE certified coffee stocks climbed to 1.579 million bags as of March 7, up from the previous session's 1.571 million bags. ECONOMY * U.S. weekly jobless claims at 0830 EDT (1330 GMT) are expected at 351,000, the same as last week. MARKETS * Stock markets and the euro gained on hopes that Greece would pull off a bond swap needed to avoid a default and that news on the U.S. economy would continue to improve. * Oil rose on hopes that Greece would win enough creditor support to avoid a messy default on its debt and on continuing fears of supply disruptions from Iran. * Gold was higher on the back of the rising euro. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)