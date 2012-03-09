March 9 Coffee and cocoa futures dropped
Friday, with arabicas coming under pressure from a large crop in
top producer Brazil and cocoa pulling back after its technical
surge in the previous session. Raw sugar crept higher.
MARKET NEWS
* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar's bearish target at 23.41 cents/lb
to be confirmed if the market drops below 23.81 cents, arabica
coffee to consolidate between $1.857-$1.908/lb, and cocoa to
extend its gains toward $2,460/tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* CoffeeNetwork analyst Andrea Thompson said world 2012/13
coffee production is projected to rise to a record 146 million
(60-kg) bags, up 11 million from 2011/12.
* Vietnam coffee prices jumped to between $2,028 and $2,058
a tonne Friday, the highest in four months, after a rise in
London robusta futures prompted Vietnamese exporters to step up
selling.
ECONOMY
* U.S. February non-farm payrolls at 0830 EDT (1330 GMT) are
expected to have risen 210,000, after January's 243,000 gain.
The unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 8.3 percent.
MARKETS
* The euro fell on profit taking and shares were flat after
Greece closed a bond swap needed to avert default, while markets
turned attention to the release of U.S. jobs data.
* Brent crude dipped with the Greek bond swap out of the
way, in a shift of focus to the U.S. employment report.
* Gold steadied ahead of U.S. employment data, shrugging off
the negative impact of a weaker euro.
