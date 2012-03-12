March 12 Arabica coffee futures fell
Monday to its lowest in 17 months given the prospect of a record
global crop, with raw sugar and cocoa also down with the weak
tone of other financial markets.
7:23 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 23.48 -0.18 -0.8% 23.45 23.67 7,390
Sugar JUL 22.67 -0.11 -0.5% 22.64 22.80 4,974
Cocoa MAY 2,389 -21 -0.9% 2,370 2,398 777
Coffee MAY 183.40 -2.8 -1.5% 182.50 185.75 1,866
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 13,922 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 1,076 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 2,952 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.18 cent to 23.48
cents a lb in volume of 7,390 lots, trading in a range of 23.45
to 23.67. July fell 0.11 cent to 22.67 cents a lb.
* Cocoa futures for May fell $21 to $2,389 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May fell 2.80 cents to
$1.8340 a lb.
FUNDAMENTALS
FUNDAMENTALS
* Colombia's coffee production in February fell 25 percent
from a year earlier to 571,000 60-kg bags, the 11th consecutive
monthly decline, due to continued heavy rains.
* Top robusta producer Vietnam could unload more beans in
the physical market this week on worries that London futures may
fall further because of the prospect of a record global crop.
* The number of ships waiting to load sugar doubled at
Brazil's ports in the last week as trading house Cargill takes
delivery of part of the sugar delivered when the March raw sugar
contract expired last month.
* Ivory Coast cocoa exporter SAF CACAO has delayed plans to
expand its grinding capacity for when the government's cocoa
reform has been fully implemented in the 2012/13
(October/September) season.
ECONOMY
* China posted a $31.5 billion trade deficit in February,
flipping a $27.3 billion January surplus on a 39.6 percent
expansion in imports and an 18.4 percent export rise.
MARKETS
* Improving U.S. economic data buoyed the dollar but shares
and commodities gave up gains on fretting about Asia slowing and
Europe's debts and scant growth.
* Oil prices snapped four days of gains on worries over
Middle East supplies and the health of the global economy and
fuel demand.
* Gold edged lower as the U.S. dollar rallied to the highest
in more than a month.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)