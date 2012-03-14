March 14 Raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa futures dropped Wednesday as a firmer dollar pressured the entire softs complex in initial dealings. For news on other financial markets, please click on: ] 7:31 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.01 -0.12 -0.5% 23.85 24.10 4,231 Sugar JUL 23.07 -0.14 -0.6% 22.95 23.15 3,172 Cocoa MAY 2,349 -23 -1.0% 2,345 2,379 1,258 Coffee MAY 184.90 -1.25 -0.7% 184.25 185.80 831 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 9,130 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 2,956 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 1,186 24,502 19,769 * Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.12 cent to 24.01 cents a lb in volume of 4,231 lots, trading in a range of 23.85 to 24.10. July fell 0.14 cent to 23.07 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for March were unchanged at $0 a tonne in volume of lots, trading in a range of $0 to $0. May fell $23 to $2,349 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for March were unchanged at $0.0000 a lb in volume of lots, trading in a range of $0.0000 to $0.0000. May fell 1.25 cents to $1.8490 a lb. MARKET NEWS * For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on: FUNDAMENTALS * The European Commission will meet demands for increased raw sugar supplies by proposing additional imports of raw sugar and sales of EU out-of-quota sugar at reduced duties. * Ghana's cocoa production this season will rival last year's record 1 million tonne crop due to improved weather and farming tecniques. * Commodities broker Marex Spectron said the 2012/13 coffee output will exceed demand by only 1.0 ot 2.0 million 60-kg bags, which it believes is a below trend surplus for an on-year cycle in the crop of top producer Brazil. ECONOMY * U.S. import-export prices for February. 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) * U.S. Fourth Quarter current account deficit. 8:30 a.m. EDT MARKETS * World shares rose on a sunny economic outlook for the U.S. whose banks passed stress tests. * Crude oil dipped on expectations for an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. * Gold retreated in the face of an advancing dollar. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)