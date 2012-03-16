March 16 Raw sugar futures edged up Friday while arabica coffee and cocoa futures slipped as the softs complex consolidated.

TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 25.56 0.06 0.2% 25.12 25.68 10,624 Sugar JUL 24.40 0.08 0.3% 23.95 24.49 6,311 Cocoa MAY 2,210 -11 -0.5% 2,169 2,226 2,110 Cocoa JUL 2,232 -13 -0.6% 2,196 2,249 498 Coffee MAY 185.00 -0.3 -0.2% 184.45 185.70 674 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 23,551 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 3,677 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 1,164 24,502 19,769

* Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.06 cent to 25.56 cents a lb in volume of 10,624 lots, trading in a range of 25.12 to 25.68. July rose 0.08 cent to 24.40 cents a lb.

* Cocoa futures for May fell $11 to $2,210 a tonne in volume of 2,110 lots, trading in a range of $2,169 to $2,226. July fell $13 to $2,232 a tonne.

* Arabica coffee futures for May fell 0.30 cent to $1.8500 a lb.

MARKET NEWS

* Thomson Reuters technician Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar to consolidate, arabica coffee to rebound toward $1.881/lb, and cocoa to climb toward $2,272/tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The head of Italian coffee roaster Illycaffe said a large Brazilian coffee harvest will keep futures in a range of $1.80 to $2.00 a lb for the next six months.

* Differentials for Asian robusta coffee hardly moved this week after volatile London futures kept buyers at bay although demand from domestic roasters stirred trade in Indonesia.

* Sugar output from Brazil's 2012/13 center-south cane crop was forecast at 33.88 million tonnes, up 9 percent from 31.2 million tonnes in the current crop, analysts Datagro said in their first estimate of the upcoming harvest.

ECONOMY

* U.S. February consumer prices at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) are seen up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent minus food and energy.

* U.S. February industrial production at 0915 EDT (1315 GMT) is seen up 0.4 percent and capacity utilization at 78.8 percent.

* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan March consumer sentiment index at 0955 EST is seen at 76.0, vs February' 75.3.

MARKETS

* European stocks hit their highest level since July, while crude oil rebounded as robust economic data from both sides of the Atlantic attracted investors to risky assets.

* Gold eased, heading for a third week of losses on a brightening U.S. economic outlook and a proposal by India to double the import duty on bullion.

* Crude recovered amid renewed focus on restricted Iranian exports and outages elsewhere, after a sharp selloff Thursday on news of U.S./UK talks on releasing oil reserves.

(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)