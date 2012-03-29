March 29 Raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa
futures turned lower Thursday due to early investor sales.
7:27 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.25 -0.01 0.0% 24.22 24.41 4,324
Sugar JUL 23.39 -0.02 -0.1% 23.35 23.54 4,197
Cocoa MAY 2,275 -20 -0.9% 2,275 2,297 1,196
Cocoa JUL 2,302 -19 -0.8% 2,302 2,322 688
Coffee MAY 181.15 -0.85 -0.5% 181.05 183.25 1,861
Coffee JUL 183.70 -1 -0.5% 183.70 185.90 1,178
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 12,303 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 2,546 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 3,550 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.01 cent to 24.25
cents a lb in volume of 4,324 lots, trading in a range of 24.22
to 24.41. July fell 0.02 cent to 23.39 cents a lb.
* Cocoa futures for May fell $20 to $2,275 a tonne in
volume of 1,196 lots, trading in a range of $2,275 to $2,297.
July fell $19 to $2,302 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May fell 0.85 cent to
$1.8115 a lb in volume of 1,861 lots, trading in a range of
$1.8105 to $1.8325. July fell 1.00 cent to $1.8370 a lb.
MARKET NEWS
FUNDAMENTALS
* Premiums for Indonesian coffee jumped to their strongest
in a month because of the slow progress in the current harvest
while Vietnam beans changed hands at a discount to London
robusta futures.
* The amount of cocoa stored in ICE Futures U.S. licensed
warehouses exceeded 5.3 million bags on March 27, the highest
in five years.
ECONOMY
* Germany's March unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent from
6.8 percent in February.
* The March euro zone economic sentiment index fell 0.1 to
94.4, compared with the expected 94.6.
* Final fourth quarter U.S. GDP at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) is
seen unchanged from February's second estimate at 3.0 percent.
* U.S. initial jobless claims at 0830 EDT are expected at
350,000, up from last week's 348,000.
MARKETS
* Global stocks dipped after disappointing U.S. data
tempered the outlook for the world's biggest economy while the
price of oil stabilized following some sharp losses.
* The euro fell against the dollar as concerns about
contagion from the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed a solid
Italian bond auction.
* Gold prices extended a retreat from two-week highs into a
third session, as the dollar recovered from a near one-month low
and crude oil prices turned lower.
