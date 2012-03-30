March 30 Arabica coffee and cocoa futures
climbed Friday due to a weaker dollar, but raw sugar was barely
changed as the market consolidated to wind up trade for the
first quarter.
7:33 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.60 0 0.0% 24.46 24.90 5,183
Sugar JUL 23.63 -0.05 -0.2% 23.52 23.83 2,024
Cocoa MAY 2,228 5 0.2% 2,222 2,255 2,167
Cocoa JUL 2,260 10 0.4% 2,248 2,279 868
Coffee MAY 180.20 3.75 2.1% 177.10 180.50 1,683
Coffee JUL 182.70 3.55 2.0% 179.20 183.00 481
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 8,745 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 3,550 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 2,422 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May were unchanged at 24.60
cents a lb in volume of 5,183 lots, trading in a range of 24.46
to 24.90. July fell 0.05 cent to 23.63 cents a lb.
* Cocoa futures for May rose $5 to $2,228 a tonne in
volume of 2,167 lots, trading in a range of $2,222 to $2,255.
July rose $10 to $2,260 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May rose 3.75 cents to
$1.8020 a lb in volume of 1,683 lots, trading in a range of
$1.7710 to $1.8050. July rose 3.55 cents to $1.8270 a lb.
MARKET NEWS
FUNDAMENTALS
* Colombia's southern provinces have emerged as new coffee
power houses that may help the country recover from a three-year
output slump with expansion of production in areas at a time
when traditional coffee regions face continued decline.
* Mexico's economy ministry could approve sugar imports of
250,000 tonnes next month due to shortages from a long drought.
* Cocoa butter ratios were little changed this week because
of steady purchases from chocolate makers, but powder prices
could fall next week on ample supply in Asian and Europe.
ECONOMY
* The Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to
51.1 in March from 50.5 in February.
* U.S. February personal income at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) is
seen up 0.4 percent and consumption is forecast up 0.6 percent.
* The final Thomson Reuters/U. Michigan March sentiment
index at 0955 EDT is seen at 74.7, vs early March's 74.3.
MARKETS
* Stocks rose and the dollar fell on the last trading day
the quarter on optimism ministers will agree later Friday to
almost double the euro zone's crisis-fighting funds.
* Oil steadied after three losing sessions, supported by a
weaker dollar and expectations of tight gasoline supplies in the
United States.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)