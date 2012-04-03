April 3 Raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa futures fell Tuesday on light investor sales in early business. For news on other financial markets, please click on: ] 7:32 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.50 -0.08 -0.3% 24.45 24.61 3,292 Sugar JUL 23.68 -0.1 -0.4% 23.62 23.78 1,790 Cocoa MAY 2,166 -21 -1.0% 2,166 2,188 2,511 Cocoa JUL 2,192 -23 -1.0% 2,192 2,215 2,111 Coffee MAY 184.80 -1.4 -0.8% 184.20 185.90 3,102 Coffee JUL 187.40 -1.45 -0.8% 186.85 188.40 1,873 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 6,538 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 5,388 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 5,488 24,502 19,769 * Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.08 cent to 24.50 cents a lb in volume of 3,292 lots, trading in a range of 24.45 to 24.61. July fell 0.10 cent to 23.68 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May fell $21 to $2,166 a tonne in volume of 2,511 lots, trading in a range of $2,166 to $2,188. July fell $23 to $2,192 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May fell 1.40 cents to $1.8480 a lb in volume of 3,102 lots, trading in a range of $1.8420 to $1.8590. July fell 1.45 cents to $1.8740 a lb. MARKET NEWS * For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on: FUNDAMENTALS * Thai white sugar premiums tumbled to their lowest in 2-1/2 years due to supplies from rival India. * Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,039,000 tonnes by March 31, against 1,038,928 tonnes in the same period last season. * Coffee exports from No. 2 producer Vietnam are expected to fall 7.2 percent this year because of lower supplies, the Agriculture Ministry said. ECONOMY * U.S. February factory orders. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) * Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its March 13 meeting. 2 p.m. EDT MARKETS * World stocks rose on the back of solid manufacturing data in China and the United States. * Crude oil declined on a drop in gasoline demand for January, marking the lowest for that month since 2001. * Gold held steady ahead of the release of FOMC minutes. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by bu)