April 9 Raw sugar and cocoa futures were mixed while arabica coffee fell Monday in quiet dealings, especially with their counterpart markets in London still closed for Easter. New York soft commodity markets were closed on Friday. For news on other financial markets, please click on: ] 7:46 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL Sugar MAY 24.55 -0.03 -0.1% 24.51 24.63 1,186 Sugar JUL 23.71 0.01 0.0% 23.68 23.77 1,680 Cocoa MAY 2,085 0 0.0% 2,085 2,097 235 Cocoa JUL 2,103 -5 -0.2% 2,103 2,114 274 Coffee MAY 183.25 0.25 0.1% 181.60 183.60 220 Coffee JUL 185.70 0.2 0.1% 184.10 185.95 99 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG ICE SUGAR 3,966 113,650 88,516 ICE COCOA 604 23,774 19,013 ICE COFFEE 567 24,502 19,769 * Raw sugar futures for May fell 0.03 cent to 24.55 cents a lb in volume of 1,186 lots, trading in a range of 24.51 to 24.63. July rose 0.01 cent to 23.71 cents a lb. * Cocoa futures for May were unchanged at $2,085 a tonne in volume of 235 lots, trading in a range of $2,085 to $2,097. July fell $5 to $2,103 a tonne. * Arabica coffee futures for May rose 0.25 cent to $1.8325 a lb in volume of 220 lots, trading in a range of $1.8160 to $1.8360. July rose 0.20 cent to $1.8570 a lb. MARKET NEWS * Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York soft commodities: raw sugar will be neutral and range-bound, arabica coffee has a bearish target of $1.787/lb and cocoa has a bearish target of $2,003/tonne. * For more details in the daily softs market report, please click on: FUNDAMENTALS * Indonesia has bought 155,000 tonnes of raw sugar from Thailand as the country faces a shortage of the sweetener and domestic sugar prices approached their highest in over a year. * Price differentials in the European cash cocoa market eased this week as rains in top producer Ivory Coast improved its mid-crop outlook. ECONOMY * Chinese March CPI rose 0.2 percent, compared to expectations for no change and February's 0.1 percent fall. MARKETS * Asian shares fell after Friday's slower U.S. jobs growth figures raised concerns about the strength of U.S. growth. * Brent crude futures slipped $1 on Monday after Iran agreed to resume talks on its nuclear program, easing fears of a supply disruption in the Middle East. * Gold rose after Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data, while a rise in Chinese March consumer prices bolstered demand for an inflation hedge overnight. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)