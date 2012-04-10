April 10 (Reuters is considering ending its
daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is
soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and
feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at
josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com)
Raw sugar futures held steady, arabica coffee climbed and cocoa
futures weakened in early business.
For news on other financial markets, please click on:
] 7:46 AM
7:39 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.44 0.01 0.0% 24.41 24.58 6,733
Sugar JUL 23.61 0 0.0% 23.55 23.75 7,996
Cocoa MAY 2,094 -14 -0.7% 2,087 2,127 2,415
Cocoa JUL 2,106 -12 -0.6% 2,098 2,133 2,120
Coffee MAY 179.75 1.7 1.0% 178.50 180.70 1,706
Coffee JUL 182.20 1.65 0.9% 181.00 183.15 1,345
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 18,316 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 4,960 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 3,543 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.01 cent to 24.44
cents a lb in volume of 6,733 lots, trading in a range of
24.41 to 24.58. July was unchanged at 23.61 cents a
lb.
* Cocoa futures for May fell $14 to $2,094 a tonne in
volume of 2,415 lots, trading in a range of $2,087 to
$2,127. July fell $12 to $2,106 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May rose 1.70 cents to
$1.7975 a lb in volume of 1,706 lots, trading in a range of
$1.7850 to $1.8070. July rose 1.65 cents to $1.8220 a
lb.
MARKET NEWS
* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar remains neutral and
range-bound, arabica coffee will fall further to $1.75/lb
and cocoa has a bearish target of $2,003/tonne.
* White sugar speculators cut their net long position on
NYSE LIFFE.
* For more details in the daily softs market report, please
click on:
FUNDAMENTALS
* Coffee export loadings in Vietnam is forecast between
140,000 and 190,000 tonnes, down from an estimated 200,000
tonnes shipped in March.
* Ivory Coast cocoa port arrivals stood at around 1,049,000
tonnes by April 9, against 1,038,928 tonnes at the same time a
year ago.
ECONOMY
* No major U.S. economic data due.
MARKETS
* European shares fell sharply and German government bond
yields hit their lowest yields since September as investors
returning from the Easter holiday weekend sought safe havens.
* Crude oil declined after soft Chinese import data raised
concerns about oil demand.
* Gold held steady in the face of a firmer dollar.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)