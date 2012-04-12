April 12 (Reuters is considering ending its
Raw sugar and arabica coffee futures held steady Thursday while
cocoa slipped in quiet early trading.
] 7:46 AM
7:29 AM LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
TRADE CHNG CHNG VOL
Sugar MAY 24.03 0.08 0.3% 23.90 24.10 3,858
Sugar JUL 23.29 0.07 0.3% 23.15 23.38 5,102
Cocoa MAY 2,093 -10 -0.5% 2,083 2,116 1,388
Cocoa JUL 2,092 -12 -0.6% 2,081 2,112 1,845
Coffee MAY 180.65 0 0.0% 180.10 181.85 2,129
Coffee JUL 182.55 -0.1 -0.1% 181.90 183.65 2,001
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG
ICE SUGAR 15,673 113,650 88,516
ICE COCOA 3,849 23,774 19,013
ICE COFFEE 5,295 24,502 19,769
* Raw sugar futures for May rose 0.08 cent to 24.03
cents a lb in volume of 3,858 lots, trading in a range of
23.90 to 24.10. July rose 0.07 cent to 23.29 cents a
lb.
* Cocoa futures for May fell $10 to $2,093 a tonne in
volume of 1,388 lots, trading in a range of $2,083 to
$2,116. July fell $12 to $2,092 a tonne.
* Arabica coffee futures for May were unchanged at
$1.8065 a lb in volume of 2,129 lots, trading in a range of
$1.8010 to $1.8185. July fell 0.10 cent to $1.8255 a
lb.
MARKET NEWS
* Thomson Reuters analyst Wang Tao's outlook for New York
soft commodities: raw sugar has a bearish target of 23.32
cents/lb, arabica coffee will be neutral, and cocoa
has a temporary bottom at $2,052/tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Thai raw sugar premiums were almost steady this week as
buyers pushed back purchases in anticipation of a further drop
in prices due to more supplies from top producer Brazil, India
and Thailand.
* Rain fell over nearly all of Brazil's main center-south
sugar cane region over the past week, alleviating much of the
crop stress caused by dry weather in March.
* Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast's main growing
regions were stable to slightly higher last week as local buyers
began to build stock ahead of the mid-crop but balked at paying
more for poor quality beans.
ECONOMY
* U.S. first-time claims for jobless benefits for week ended
April 7. 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
* U.S. March Producer Price Index. 8:30 a.m. EDT
* U.S. February international trade. 8:30 a.m. EDT
MARKETS
* European shares and the euro came under pressure as
concerns grew over a revival of the euro debt crisis following a
jump in Italy's borrowing costs.
* Crude oil held steady despite higher oil production by
OPEC powerhouse Saudi Arabia.
* Gold eased for the second straight day but was still set
for its biggest weekly gain in a month and a half.
