* ICE hikes coffee, sugar margins; Arabica up 65 pct
* Coffee prices surge 30 cents over past two sessions
* Benchmark coffee contract most technically overbought
since 1997
* Macquarie forecasts 1 mln tonne 2014-15 sugar surplus
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 19 ICE arabica coffee
catapulted to 16-month highs on Wednesday and booked its biggest
two-day rally in more than 13 years as investors piled into the
market on worries over possible drought damage to top grower
Brazil's crops as well as bullish chart signals.
The recent bout of dry weather in Brazil also lifted raw
sugar on ICE Futures U.S. to a seven-week high as expectations
grew that output in the world's top producer will be cut and
help erode a global supply glut.
Potentially curbing activity heading into Thursday was a
massive hike in initial margins for arabica and sugar announced
by ICE Futures U.S. after the market close. The moves are
effective at the start of business on Thursday.
Arabica was up 65 percent, taking margins to some $7,370 per
contract, the sixth increase in three months. The total is more
than four times higher than in mid-November, when coffee began
its sensational run higher.
New York cocoa, meanwhile, lost ground after touching a
2-1/2-year peak in the previous session.
Arabica was again the day's best performer among the 19
components of the Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
benchmark and has surged over 30 cents in the past two
sessions, its steepest two-day rally since July 2000, when
Brazil experienced a weather anomaly.
May arabica coffee futures on ICE soared 17.75 cents,
or 11.5 percent, to settle at $1.7260 per lb, its biggest
one-day rally since 2004 as it outpaced Tuesday's big gains.
Second-month prices set a 16-month high of $1.739 per
lb, and the contract's 14-day relative strength index shot to
85.5, its most technically overbought level since 1997.
Arabica coffee prices have risen 50 percent so far this
year, a major turnaround from a prolonged downtrend which lasted
more than two years, driven by huge global supplies,
predominantly from Brazil.
Dry conditions in Brazil have persisted to the point that
many believe its production will be sharply reduced, potentially
leading to a global supply deficit this season.
"You've got both technicals and fundamentals behind this
now," said Nick Gentile, senior partner of commodity trading
consultancy Atlantic Capital Advisors, pointing to a bullish
breakout from a flag formation.
Brazilian forecaster Somar said light rainfall would
continue after three days of heavier rain broke a long period of
drought, though precipitation will ease in some regions.
In London, Liffe May robusta coffee rallied $82, or
4.4 percent, to $1,957 a tonne after touching a seven-month peak
of $1,982.
Total open interest in ICE arabica futures rose to a
three-month high on Tuesday as the market had its biggest
one-day surge since 2004, while raw sugar open interest dropped
as the market jumped, exchange data showed on Wednesday.
Coffee volumes were again heavy on Wednesday at 69,631 lots,
more than three times the 250-day average, preliminary Thomson
Reuters data showed.
SUGAR RALLIES ON SHORT-COVERING
ICE March raw sugar futures rose 0.30 cent, or 1.9
percent, to 16.46 cents per lb, extending the previous day's
gains.
The benchmark spot contract jumped to a seven-week high of
16.50 cents a lb, due to concerns about cane crops after six
weeks of hot, dry conditions across Brazil's main farm belt.
The contract has recovered over 10 percent from January's
3-1/2-year low of 14.70 cents a lb set under pressure from
back-to-back surplus years and huge output in Brazil.
"Drought and its effect creep up on markets as any coffee
trader will tell us. Perhaps we sugar traders have been a little
too skeptical on what is happening in CS (center-south) Brazil,"
said Nick Penney, senior trader with broker Sucden Financial.
Macquarie analysts said in a report that Brazil's cane crush
will fall 2 percent to 585 million tonnes and forecast a "tiny"
deficit of one million tonnes next season, provided prices
remain low.
May white sugar on Liffe gained $6.10, or 1.3
percent, to end at $462 per tonne. It rose as high as $464.2,
the strongest level for the front-month contract since November
2013.
Cocoa held near 2-1/2-year highs as dealers monitored the
tailing off of weather conditions and port arrivals in top
grower Ivory Coast.
May cocoa on ICE fell $25, or 0.8 percent, to close
at $2,934 a tonne, after hitting a 2-1/2-year high of $2,985 the
previous session.
May cocoa on Liffe settled down 17 pounds, or 0.9
percent, at 1,835 pounds a tonne, having on Feb. 12 peaked at
1,871 pounds, the highest for the second-month since September
2011.
(Additional reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita
Choy, G Crosse and Amanda Kwan)