LONDON Jan 24 Sugar on ICE firmed below a two-month high, and coffee consolidated on Tuesday after falling more than 3 percent on Monday as investors liquidated long positions.

Cocoa futures steadied following losses on weaker-than-expected grindings growth in key regions.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures inched higher, hovering below Monday's two-month high, with wet weather favouring the development of top producer Brazil's crop.

* March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.07 cent or 0.3 percent to 25.03 cents a lb at 0914 GMT, just below Monday's two-month peak of 25.07 cents a lb.

* Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation has issued an international tender to import 25,000 tonnes of refined sugar as part of efforts to build reserves, an official with the corporation said on Tuesday.

* London March white sugar futures were up $3.30 or 0.5 percent at $654.50 per tonne, a two-month high, basis front-month.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee prices inched up, with dealers focused on euro zone finance ministers' rejection as insufficient an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts. Coffee futures trade is vulnerable to macroeconomic news due to its impact on currency.

* The arabicas market was consolidating after falling more than 3 percent on Monday when investors returning from the weekend liquidated long positions after viewing data that showed speculators had cut their net short positions in the latest week.

* Benchmark March arabica coffee futures on ICE were up 0.6 cent or 0.3 percent to $2.2005 per lb.

* Robusta physical trading was quiet due to the celebration of Vietnam's Lunar New Year.

* March robusta coffee on Liffe stood unchanged at $1,889 a tonne. The contract hit $1,712 on Jan. 9, the lowest level for the benchmark second month since October 2010.

COCOA

* Cocoa futures on ICE consolidated recent losses with March up $16 or 0.7 percent at $2,285 a tonne at 0918 GMT, as the uncertain demand outlook capped gains.

* North American and European fourth-quarter cocoa grindings reported in recent weeks were below expectations, triggering concern over future demand growth.

* Cocoa demand growth is closely linked with global GDP growth.

OTHER MARKETS

* Euro zone finance ministers have rejected an offer made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, euro zone officials said on Monday, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of default.

* Germany's manufacturing sector grew in January for the first time since September, a survey showed on Tuesday, in another sign Europe's largest economy may sidestep a winter recession predicted by economists.

* European shares fell on Tuesday, retreating from the previous session's near six-month high, as worries about a messy Greek default increased after debt talks stumbled again, while weak results from Siemens and KPN also weighed. (Reporting by David Brough)