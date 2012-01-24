LONDON Jan 24 Sugar on ICE firmed below a
two-month high, and coffee consolidated on Tuesday after falling
more than 3 percent on Monday as investors liquidated long
positions.
Cocoa futures steadied following losses on
weaker-than-expected grindings growth in key regions.
SUGAR
* Raw sugar futures inched higher, hovering below Monday's
two-month high, with wet weather favouring the development of
top producer Brazil's crop.
* March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.07 cent or
0.3 percent to 25.03 cents a lb at 0914 GMT, just below Monday's
two-month peak of 25.07 cents a lb.
* Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation has
issued an international tender to import 25,000 tonnes of
refined sugar as part of efforts to build reserves, an official
with the corporation said on Tuesday.
* London March white sugar futures were up $3.30 or
0.5 percent at $654.50 per tonne, a two-month high, basis
front-month.
COFFEE
* Arabica coffee prices inched up, with dealers focused on
euro zone finance ministers' rejection as insufficient an offer
made by private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts.
Coffee futures trade is vulnerable to macroeconomic news due to
its impact on currency.
* The arabicas market was consolidating after falling more
than 3 percent on Monday when investors returning from the
weekend liquidated long positions after viewing data that showed
speculators had cut their net short positions in the latest
week.
* Benchmark March arabica coffee futures on ICE were
up 0.6 cent or 0.3 percent to $2.2005 per lb.
* Robusta physical trading was quiet due to the celebration
of Vietnam's Lunar New Year.
* March robusta coffee on Liffe stood unchanged at
$1,889 a tonne. The contract hit $1,712 on Jan. 9, the lowest
level for the benchmark second month since October 2010.
COCOA
* Cocoa futures on ICE consolidated recent losses with March
up $16 or 0.7 percent at $2,285 a tonne at 0918 GMT, as
the uncertain demand outlook capped gains.
* North American and European fourth-quarter cocoa grindings
reported in recent weeks were below expectations, triggering
concern over future demand growth.
* Cocoa demand growth is closely linked with global GDP
growth.
OTHER MARKETS
* Euro zone finance ministers have rejected an offer made by
private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, euro
zone officials said on Monday, sending negotiators back to the
drawing board and raising the threat of default.
* Germany's manufacturing sector grew in January for the
first time since September, a survey showed on Tuesday, in
another sign Europe's largest economy may sidestep a winter
recession predicted by economists.
* European shares fell on Tuesday, retreating from the
previous session's near six-month high, as worries about a messy
Greek default increased after debt talks stumbled again, while
weak results from Siemens and KPN also
weighed.
(Reporting by David Brough)