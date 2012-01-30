LONDON Jan 30 Cocoa futures on ICE were lower in early trade on Monday, weighed by the prospect of hedge selling as top grower Ivory Coast announced it would start forward-selling its crop at an auction this week.

Arabica coffee futures were lower as a firmer dollar and overall weakness in commodity markets helped to spark sales while raw sugar registered modest gains.

COCOA

* Cocoa futures on ICE were lower as news that Ivory Coast would start auctioning cocoa on Tuesday prompted some investors to liquidate longs established during the recent run-up.

* March cocoa on ICE fell $61 or 2.5 percent to $2,345 a tonne by 1100 GMT. The contract had risen to a peak of $2,480 on Friday, the highest level for the front month since mid-November.

* Ivory Coast cocoa regulator CGFCC will start forward-selling of the top grower's cocoa crop from Tuesday, the head of Ivory Coast's Bourse du Cafe et Cacao (BCC) said on Monday.

* "The market had gone up very quickly and this is fundamentally quite a bearish piece of news. I think this is just an initial reaction from some weak longs that have been buying the market," one London dealer said.

* May cocoa on Liffe fell 37 pounds or 2.35 percent to 1,538 pounds a tonne.

* Several major cocoa exporters said they will not participate in an auction due Tuesday to launch the forward-selling of Ivory Coast's future cocoa crops because they did not agree with the price structure on which its sector reform is based.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 844,000 tonnes by January 29, compared with 904,681 tonnes in the same period of the previous season, exporters estimated on Monday.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee prices on ICE were lower, weighed partly by a stronger dollar and general weakness in commodity market linked to the ongoing euro zone debt crisis.

* ICE March arabicas were off 1.45 cents or 0.6 percent at $2.1595 per lb.

* Brazil will start selling arabica coffee stocks it bought to bolster prices in 2009, the agriculture ministry's coffee director told Reuters on Friday, with coffee prices now roughly $1 higher than when the stocks were first acquired.

* March robusta coffee on Liffe dipped $15 or 0.8 percent to $1,847 a tonne.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures on ICE were slightly higher as the market clawed back some ground after earlier dipping to the lowest level in more than one week.

* March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.10 cent or 0.4 percent higher at 24.31 cents a lb after rebounding from an early low of 24.08 cents.

* The contract began trading on Monday with extended hours in a bid of attract more participation from Asian dealers.

* Trade house Sucden Brazil anticipates a modest recovery in sugarcane production in centre-south Brazil to around 520 million tonnes in 2012/13.

* Speculators shifted to their biggest net long position in raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in 11 weeks, in the week ended Jan. 24, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

* London March white sugar futures were up $2.50 or 0.4 percent at $640.20 per tonne.

OTHER MARKETS

* The euro edged back from six-week highs and global stocks were lower on Monday as investors turned cautious after U.S. growth figures on Friday that fell just short of expectations and ahead of more crisis talks among EU leaders.

* The euro retreated from six-week highs against the dollar as a short-covering rally ran out of steam, with investors awaiting news that Greece and its private creditors are closer to a debt swap deal ahead of an EU summit.

* Oil prices retreated on Monday, dipping below $111 a barrel after an expected Iranian vote to suspend crude exports to Europe was postponed and markets continued to wait for a deal on Greek debt. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alison Birrane)