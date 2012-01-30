* Ivory Coast cocoa auctions to get under way on Tuesday

* Bearish technicals contribute to weakness in coffee

* Larger CS Brazil sugarcane crop anticipated in 2012/13 (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, Jan 30 Cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Monday, depressed by the prospect of hedge selling as top grower Ivory Coast announced it would start forward-selling its crop at an auction this week.

Arabica coffee futures also fell as a firmer dollar and overall weakness in commodity markets helped to spark sales while raw sugar futures were flat.

Ivory Coast has invited bids for an auction on Tuesday to launch the forward-selling of future cocoa crops but several exporters told Reuters they would not take part due to a disagreement over details of the top grower's sector overhaul.

March cocoa on ICE fell $85 or 3.5 percent to $2,321 a tonne by 1518 GMT. The contract had risen to a peak of $2,480 on Friday, the highest level for the front month since mid-November.

"I think it will be interesting how many people participate and in what volume, I'm not sure that you will see a huge participation early on, but unquestionably the Ivorians are committed to selling the crop forward," said a European commodity fund analyst.

"We're going to get a lot of unseasonal selling between now and September," said the fund analyst, adding this was likely to weigh on the futures market.

Dealers said the market had also probably risen too far during the recent run-up.

"The market had gone up very quickly and this is fundamentally quite a bearish piece of news. I think this is just an initial reaction from some weak longs that have been buying the market," one dealer said.

Dealers noted news that the International Cocoa Organization said that world stocks rose by 295,000 tonnes in the year to Sept. 30, 2011.

The increase was smaller than most forecasts for the global cocoa surplus in 2010/11. Leading cocoa trader Olam last month put the 2010/11 cocoa surplus at a record 500,000 tonnes.

"The ICCO tend to do a fairly conservative number," one dealer said.

May cocoa on Liffe fell 50 pounds or 3.2 percent to 1,525 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE HEADS LOWER

Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower as the dollar strengthened and many other financial markets retreated, with bearish sentiment on technicals also weighing.

"The market feels a little heavy. Technically it looks a bit disappointing (bearish). For the moment the path of least resistance is lower," one dealer said.

ICE March arabicas were off 1.95 cents or 0.9 percent at $2.1540 per lb.

Dealers noted Brazil will start selling arabica coffee stocks it bought to bolster prices in 2009, the agriculture ministry's coffee director told Reuters on Friday, with coffee prices now roughly $1 higher than when the stocks were first acquired.

"I don't think it is a major driver at the moment," one dealer said, noting Brazil was unlikely to want to put the market under further downward pressure by selling aggressively.

Robusta coffee futures on Liffe also eased with the flow of Vietnamese sales picking up after the New Year holiday.

March robustas slipped $21 or 1.1 percent to $1,844 a tonne. The contract rallied from a low of $1,712 on Jan. 9 to a peak of $1,950 on Jan. 23 but now appears to be back on the defensive, dealers said.

"I don't see who is going to step up and support London. We've had our short covering rally and it feels as if London is going to be under pressure," one dealer said.

Raw sugar futures on ICE dipped to the lowest level in more than one week but recovered to little changed levels as the market looked to consolidate after recent weakness.

"Prices have slipped back since weather conditions in Brazil's main growing area are favourable and India is considering releasing an additional 1 million tonnes for export," Commerzbank said in a market note on Monday.

Trade house Sucden Brazil anticipates a modest recovery in sugarcane production in centre-south Brazil to around 520 million tonnes in 2012/13.

The contract began trading on Monday with extended hours in a bid of attract more participation from Asian dealers.

March raw sugar stood 0.03 cent or 0.1 percent lower at 24.18 cents a lb after touching 24.08 cents. London March white sugar futures eased 0.20 or 0.03 percent at $637.50 per tonne. (Additional reporting by Alison Birrane and Sarah McFarlane; editing by James Jukwey)