LONDON Jan 31 Cocoa futures on ICE edged
higher on Tuesday after falling more than 5 percent the previous
session, as dealers eyed the start of top producer Ivory Coast's
forward sales of its 2012/13 crop.
Coffee and sugar rose inline with firmer commodities
markets.
COCOA
* Cocoa futures on ICE were higher as dealers keenly awaited
Ivory Coast's first cocoa auction due to take place at 1030 GMT.
* March cocoa on ICE rose $32 or 1.4 percent to
$2,312 a tonne by 0932 GMT. The contract erased recent gains on
Monday, dipping to $2,274, after Ivory Coast said it would be
holding the auction, sparking profit-taking by investors.
* Ivory Coast has invited bids for an auction on Tuesday to
launch the forward-selling of future cocoa crops, but several
exporters told Reuters they would not take part due to a
disagreement over details of the top grower's sector overhaul.
* Arrivals of cocoa to ports in Ivory Coast by Jan. 22 stood
at 838,020 tonnes, according to BCC sector body data obtained by
Reuters, down on the 881,845 tonnes which had arrived by the
same time last season.
* Liffe May cocoa futures traded up 14 pounds at
1,503 pounds a tonne.
COFFEE
* Arabica coffee prices on ICE inched up, inline with
commodities including oil and grains, as investor confidence
improved on hopes of a conclusion to Greek debt talks.
* ICE March arabicas were up 1 cent or 0.5 percent at
$2.1760 per lb.
* March robusta coffee on Liffe rose $3 or 0.2
percent to $1,846 a tonne.
* Coffee trading in Vietnam resumed at a slow pace after a
break for the Tet new year festival, as weaker international
markets prompted sellers to hold back supplies of beans in the
expectation of higher prices later, traders said on Tuesday.
* Starbucks Corp will open its first coffee shops
in India in August or September, a year later than originally
planned, and aims to have 50 outlets by year-end through a
tie-up with the Tata group, the country's biggest business
house.
SUGAR
* Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher, consolidating above
Monday's two-week low, supported by a weaker dollar.
* March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.15 cent or
0.6 percent higher at 24.00 cents a lb.
* Brazilian builder Odebrecht plans to produce
sugar in Cuba, the company said on Monday, as looser
restrictions on foreign investment in the communist island raise
hopes of a recovery in the once-booming sector after decades of
decline.
* London March white sugar futures were up $1.00 or
0.2 percent at $635.20 per tonne.
OTHER MARKETS
* The euro rose and world shares recovered on Tuesday on
hopes of a deal this week to free up the next tranche of aid for
Greece, though concerns about Portugal following a similar path
capped gains and fresh data on the region's economic outlook
weighed on sentiment.
* The euro rose against the dollar on Tuesday, supported by
expectations of a Greek debt restructuring deal that would help
the country avoid a messy default while a resurgent yen kept
alive the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities.
* North Sea Brent crude oil rose $1 a barrel on
Tuesday, supported by hopes that Greece could agree a deal with
creditors, helping resolve the euro zone's debt crisis.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Alison Birrane)