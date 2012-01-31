* I.Coast confirms some bids received at cocoa auction

* Brazil expected to sell coffee stocks slowly (Adds quote, updates prices)

By Sarah McFarlane and Alison Birrane

LONDON, Jan 31 Cocoa futures trimmed gains made earlier on Tuesday, after falling more than 5 percent the previous session, as dealers eyed the start of top producer Ivory Coast's forward sales of its 2012/13 crop.

ICE coffee and raw sugar edged higher in line with firmer commodities markets.

Dealers said the cocoa market had priced in the bearish impact of Ivory Coast's planned forward sales, in which people sell futures as they buy physical cocoa.

"When you analyse what it means for the market, it is undoubtedly bearish. That doesn't mean it's bearish on a daily basis. I guess the market has priced in its initial reaction for now," said Jonathan Parkman, joint head of agriculture at brokerage Marex Spectron.

Ivory Coast's reform of its cocoa sector, vital for the country to obtain further debt relief, began in confusion on Tuesday as the regulator hailed the first forward-sales auction as a success while some exporters said they had boycotted the event.

Dealers said they did not expect a large number of bids in the auction.

"There are still a bunch of companies who one might expect to participate who are unhappy to participate, but I think that will change over the next couple of months - either because gradually the way the auction is run changes to suit them better or the rules will be tweaked," Parkman said.

Ivory Coast's cocoa sector body told Reuters it was satisfied with the first auction and received some bids.

March cocoa on ICE rose $11 or 0.5 percent to $2,290 a tonne by 1545 GMT. The contract erased recent gains on Monday, dipping to $2,274 after Ivory Coast said it would be holding the auction, sparking profit-taking by investors.

Liffe May cocoa futures traded down 2 pounds at 1,487 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE, SUGAR INCH UP

Arabica coffee prices on ICE edged higher, in line with firmer commodities including oil and grains, as investor confidence improved on hopes of a conclusion to Greek debt talks.

The euro, shares and commodities all gained on Tuesday encouraged by hopes for a Greek bond deal this week, and after European leaders backed a pact that is hoped will help tackle the underlying causes of the region's debt crisis.

"The macro's a little bit more positive. The dollar's weaker, and some of the other markets are up," said a London-based broker.

ICE March arabicas were up 0.10 cent or 0.04 percent at $2.1670 per lb.

Dealers said Brazil's crop forecast remained around 54 million to 56 million 60-kg bags, above Brazil's crop supply agency Conab's estimate of 49 million to 52.3 million bags.

"I don't think we're going to see a massive rally at the moment unless something dramatic happens in Brazil," said the broker.

Dealers said they expected Brazil to release arabica coffee stocks bought in 2009 slowly to avoid having a big impact on the market and it made sense to move the stock ahead of the next harvest.

March robusta coffee on Liffe eased $8 or 0.4 percent to $1,835 a tonne.

"At this point of the game as the Vietnamese have got a lot of coffee to sell, I would think that any rallies are going to be sold into," said the broker.

Raw sugar futures on ICE rose, consolidating above Monday's two-week low, with an expected global surplus capping gains.

"The global surplus is still sitting there from July onwards when Brazil sugar hits market," said a London-based dealer.

March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.07 cent or 0.3 percent higher at 23.92 cents a lb.

Brokerage Sucden Financial noted key support at 22.62 cents a lb.

Monday marked the first session of extended trading hours on ICE to attract more Asian business.

Volume traded on the raw sugar futures contract totaled 89,699 lots on Monday.

"All it's doing is spreading the volume out over a longer day," the dealer said.

London March white sugar futures were unchanged at $634.200 per tonne. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by James Jukwey)