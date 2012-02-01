LONDON Feb 1 Cocoa futures on ICE rose in light volumes in early trading on Wednesday, as dealers digested results of forward-sales auctions in top producer Ivory Coast on Tuesday, which exporters said they had boycotted.

Coffee and sugar were little changed in thin volumes.

COCOA

* March cocoa on ICE rose $23 or 1 percent to $2,314 a tonne by 0941 GMT.

* Ivory Coast's reform of its cocoa sector, vital for the country to obtain further debt relief, began in confusion on Tuesday as the regulator hailed the first two forward-sales auctions as a success while exporters said they had boycotted them.

* Ivory Coast held as scheduled two auctions of the 2012-13 crop which is the first step in a move by the top grower away from a decade of liberalisation back to a price-regulated sector aimed at guaranteeing its farmers a price floor.

* Liffe May cocoa futures traded up 14 pounds at 1,503 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee prices on ICE, vulnerable to shifts in wider financial markets, inched down, as investors noted that euro zone manufacturing activity declined for a sixth straight month in January.

* ICE March arabicas were down 0.6 cent or 0.3 percent at $2.1445 per lb.

* March robusta coffee on Liffe fell $15 or 0.8 percent to $1,821 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from India fell 7.5 percent to 79,021 tonnes in October-January on lower stocks and rising local demand. Arrivals from the new crop in coming months are expected to stem the fall, though.

* Coffee trading in Vietnam resumed at a slow pace after a break for the Tet new year festival, as weaker international markets prompted sellers to hold back supplies of beans in the expectation of higher prices later, traders said on Tuesday.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar futures on ICE edged higher, consolidating above Tuesday's two-week low, supported by a weaker dollar.

* March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.1 cent or 0.4 percent higher at 23.74 cents a lb.

* China's sugar areas in major producing regions increased 7.9 percent in the current crop year from a year earlier, the Yunnan Sugar Website reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

* The Dubai Al Khaleej sugar refinery, typically supplied by raw sugar from top producer Brazil, has recently bought more than 100,000 tonnes of Indian sugar, general manager Cyrus Raja said on Tuesday.

* London March white sugar futures were down 10 cents or 0.02 percent at $630.10 per tonne.

OTHER MARKETS

* Euro zone manufacturing activity declined for a sixth straight month in January as a slight upturn in Germany failed to offset a prolonged contraction in the bloc's smaller economies, a survey showed on Wednesday.

* French manufacturing contracted for a sixth straight month in January, signalling the euro zone's second-largest economy started the year on a shaky footing, putting it on the brink of recession, a survey showed on Wednesday.

* Crumbling demand from Europe restrained Asia's export-powered economies in January, data released on Wednesday showed, putting pressure on policymakers to shore up domestic growth to counter the drag from abroad. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Alison Birrane)