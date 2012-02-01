* Low participation in Ivorian forward-sales auction

* Sugar traders focused on global surplus

* Macquarie sees 2012/13 c/s Brazil cane output 520 mln T (Adds trade comment)

By David Brough

LONDON, Feb 1 Cocoa futures on ICE eased on Wednesday as dealers digested results of forward-sales auctions in top producer Ivory Coast, while raw sugar edged down to a two-week low as traders focused on a coming global surplus.

Coffee was little changed in light volumes.

Kona Haque, an analyst with Macquarie Bank, said participation in forward-sales auctions in Ivory Coast on Tuesday was light, auguring for little further price impact.

"We're going to have to wait for the auctions to gather momentum," she said.

March cocoa on ICE fell $28 or 1.2 percent to $2,263 a tonne by 1540 GMT.

Ivory Coast's reform of its cocoa sector, vital for the country to obtain further debt relief, began in confusion on Tuesday as the regulator hailed the first two forward-sales auctions as a success, while exporters said they had boycotted them.

Ivory Coast held on schedule two auctions of the 2012-13 crop, which is the first step in a move away from a decade of liberalisation back to a price-regulated sector aimed at guaranteeing its farmers a price floor.

Liffe May cocoa futures traded down 27 pounds or 1.8 percent at 1,484 pounds a tonne.

March raw sugar futures on ICE slid to a two-week low of 23.43 cents a lb, and later clawed back some ground to stand at 23.55 cents, down 0.09 cent or 0.4 percent.

"The recent price rally in sugar did attract selling from origin. We're seeing a renewed focus on the fundamentals," Haque said, in a reference to the global surplus of the sweetener.

"The biggest uncertainty is the Brazilian crop outlook."

Macquarie Bank sees 2012/13 cane output in the centre-south of Brazil at around 520 million tonnes, about 5.5 percent up from 493 million in 2011/12, a director said on Wednesday.

The ICE raw sugar market was focused on expiry of the March contract on February 29, and the nearby price risk appeared to be the downside, said Peter De Klerk, analyst with London-based merchant Czarnikow.

"We've seen the market challenge the 25 cent area recently. We've retreated from there and we find that we're probably on the downward trend at the moment," he said.

London March white sugar futures were down $3.20 or 0.5 percent at $627.00 per tonne.

China's sugar areas in major producing regions increased 7.9 percent in the current crop year from a year earlier, the Yunnan Sugar Website reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

MACRO PICTURE

Arabica coffee prices on ICE, vulnerable to shifts in wider financial markets, inched down as investors noted that euro zone manufacturing activity declined for a sixth straight month in January.

"Coffee prices are linked to the macro picture," Haque said.

ICE March arabicas were down 0.95 cent or 0.4 percent at $2.1410 per lb.

"Arabicas managed to breach the $2.18 level, which opens potential for further declines to the $2.05 level basis second-month continuation charts," said Myrto Sokou, an analyst at brokerage Sucden Financial.

March robusta coffee on Liffe was up $7 or 0.4 percent to $1,872 a tonne.

Coffee trading in Vietnam resumed at a slow pace after a break for the Tet new year festival as weaker international markets prompted sellers to hold back supplies of beans in the expectation of higher prices later, traders said on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Alison Birrane; editing by James Jukwey)