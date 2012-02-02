* Ivorian cocoa production set to fall

* Drop in Vietnamese coffee exports

* Sugar futures pressured by global surplus (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By David Brough

LONDON, Feb 2 Raw sugar futures on ICE on Thursday hovered just above a three-week low reached in the prior session, with the upside limited by ample supplies.

Cocoa futures on ICE also crawled higher, supported partly by tightening supplies in top grower Ivory Coast, while arabica coffee was little changed.

March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.08 cent or 0.3 percent higher at 23.67 cents a lb in choppy dealings by 1525 GMT. The contract hit a three-week low of 23.43 cents on Wednesday.

"Everyone is quite convinced that the days of deficit are behind us," said Gary Mead, editor of worldcrops.com.

A senior sugar broker said, "Twenty-four or 24.5 cents a lb is as much as we're likely to see on the upside. It could go to 23 cents or a bit lower on the downside."

Barclays Capital forecast sugar prices would average 22.4 cents in the first half of 2012.

"Despite lower Brazilian production, the move to a larger global market surplus of 5.4 million tonnes in 2011-12, along with an increase of India's exportable surplus and strong production prospects in key Northern Hemisphere producers, will limit upside on prices," Barclays Capital said in a market note.

Sugar production in Brazil's center-south region slowed to a trickle during the first half of January, data from cane industry association Unica showed on Wednesday, as a disappointing harvest drew to a close.

London March white sugar futures rose $0.90 or 0.1 percent to $630.60 per tonne.

COCOA SUPPLIES DIP

Cocoa futures edged higher with production in Ivory Coast set to fall from last year's bumper levels due to the lack of rain, insufficient crop spraying and ageing trees.

Cocoa farmgate prices ticked up in Ivory Coast's main growing regions last week as the price of beans at ports rose and farmers said they were starting to see a shortage of beans up-country.

Dealers also continued to await developments in Ivory Coast auctions launched this week to forward-sell cocoa.

Ivory Coast held as scheduled two auctions of the 2012-13 crop this week, a first step in a move by the top grower away from a decade of liberalisation back to a price-regulated sector aimed at guaranteeing its farmers a price floor.

March cocoa on ICE rose $6 or 0.3 percent to $2,231 a tonne while Liffe May cocoa futures traded up 15 pounds or 1.0 percent at 1,475 pounds a tonne.

Coffee futures were marginally lower with March arabicas off 0.5 cent or 0.2 percent $2.1360 per lb.

Dealers said an expected large Brazilian crop this year was keeping the market on the defensive.

May robusta coffee on Liffe fell $5 or 0.3 percent to $1,814 a tonne.

Vietnam exported an estimated 130,000 tonnes, or 2.17 million bags, of coffee in January, a drop of 39.5 percent from the same month last year, the government said on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by William Hardy)