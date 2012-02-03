LONDON Feb 3 Raw sugar, coffee and cocoa futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited U.S. jobs data, whilst remaining cautiously optimistic after encouraging euro zone economic data.

SUGAR

* Sugar prices remained stuck within a tight range as dealers questioned when the expected 2011/12 surplus would hit the market, given tight nearby supplies.

* March raw sugar futures on ICE stood 0.14 cent or 0.6 percent higher at 23.62 cents a lb at 1027 GMT. March futures touched a three-week low of 23.41 cents on Thursday.

* Indonesia, Southeast Asia's top sugar consumer, will not import any white sugar this year because it has enough stocks to meet demand until the domestic milling season begins in the second quarter, a government official said on Friday.

* Australia's biggest exporter of raw sugar, Queensland Sugar Ltd (QSL), cannot keep pace with demand and sees potential to expand production, particularly in the north of the country, its acting chief executive officer, Greg Beashel, said.

* European beet production is becoming increasingly competitive relative to cane due to improved efficiency and favourable growing conditions, a director of merchant Czarnikow said on Friday.

* London March white sugar futures were down $1.2 or 0.2 percent to $628.60 per tonne.

COFFEE

* Robusta coffee futures digested losses after hitting a three-week low the previous session, despite low exports from Vietnam where farmers are hoping to sell at higher prices.

* March robusta coffee on Liffe rose $25 or 1.4 percent to $1,825 a tonne.

* ICE March arabicas were up 1.05 cent or 0.5 percent at $2.1665 per lb, trading above Thursday's six-week low on a second-month basis of $2.1385.

* Robusta sellers in top producer Vietnam increased premiums to offset declines in London futures, while beans from the new harvest in no. 2 producers Indonesia began entering the physical market and were snapped up by roasters, dealers said on Friday.

COCOA

* Cocoa futures consolidated following sharp losses earlier in the week after the Ivory Coast launched its first cocoa auctions as part of its sector-wide reforms.

* March cocoa on ICE rose $10 or 0.5 percent to $2,235 a tonne.

* Ivory coast cocoa sector reform is not sufficiently advanced to allow a debt relief accord for the country in the first quarter, IMF Resident Representative Wayne Camard told Reuters in an interview.

* NYSE Liffe will publish a combined futures and options Commitments of Traders (COT) report for its London commodity contracts from Monday, Feb. 6, the exchange said on Friday.

* Cocoa arrivals at Ivory Coast's port of San Pedro reached 410,679 tonnes by January 29 since the start of the season in October, according to data from the Coffee and Cocoa Bourse (BCC) obtained by Reuters on Friday.

* Liffe March cocoa futures traded up 2 pounds or 0.1 percent at 1,451 pounds a tonne.

OTHER MARKETS

* Caution ahead of U.S. jobs numbers kept a lid on gains for stock markets on Friday after an optimistic start to the year that has added more than 7 percent to global company values.

* Brent crude rose above $112 on Friday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the Iran would retaliate over an oil embargo "at the right time".

* The dollar teetered near three-month lows versus the yen on Friday, as risks for a move towards record lows mounted before U.S. jobs data, keeping alive the threat of official intervention to weaken the Japanese currency. (Reporting by Alison Birrane; Editing by Sarah McFarlane)